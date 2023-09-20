Source: Amazon Amazon Eero Pro 6 $240 $400 Save $160 A simple and complete mesh router system that covers your home in Wi-Fi 6 connectivity providing up to 6,000 square feet of coverage and speeds up to 1Gbps. $240 at Amazon

Amazon Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi system $195 $300 Save $105 A simple and complete mesh router system that covers your home in Wi-Fi 6 connectivity providing up to 6,000 square feet of coverage and speeds up to 1Gbps. $195 at Amazon

Source: eero Amazon Eero 6 $160 $200 Save $40 A simple and complete mesh router system that covers your home in Wi-Fi 6 connectivity providing up to 4,500 square feet of coverage and speeds up to 500mbps. $160 at Amazon

There are a lot of great wireless router options available, but if you're looking to cover a lot of space, eliminate dead zones, and get excellent speeds — a good mesh router system can't be beat. Now there are a lot of excellent mesh systems available, but if you're looking for some of the best, you're going to want to go with an Eero.

The devices are reliable, easy to set up and best of all, they're on sale for a limited time with discounts as high as 40% off. So what makes Eero stand out above the rest? First and foremost, you have an excellent selection of products that can match any budget. Now as far as the benefits of owning a mesh system when compared to a standard wireless router is that you can cover a lot of space and still get excellent speeds.

Of course, it really depends on the system you choose, but with most units you can easily cover up to 4,500 square feet and get as much as 6,000 square feet of coverage with some of the pricier models. In addition, while data transfer speeds can start at 500mbps, with higher end model they can also reach one gigabit.

Furthermore, Eero products can keep your smart home easily connected acting as a Zigbee smart home hub. And of course, best of all, you'll continue getting software updates for the network that bring improvements over time. As stated before there are a lot of options, but you can take advantage here with big savings, so choose what's best for you and grab it during this great sale.