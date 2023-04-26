With the rise of the robotic vacuum cleaner, more people are turning towards automated devices to complete their household chores. And while the pull of hands-free vacuuming can be tempting, there are still plenty of reasons why you might want to consider a more hands-on approach with an upright vacuum cleaner.

For starters, the suction power that you get from an upright far outweighs that of a robotic vacuum cleaner. They can tackle dirt and debris on any surface with ease and have no trouble accessing those hard-to-reach areas, including staircases. And with many models packing the latest in labor-saving cleaning technology, there’s never been a better time to invest in an upright vacuum, which is where the Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner comes in.

Eureka! They’ve found it!

Leading the charge for modern-day upright vacuum cleaners is Eureka, which developed its RapidClean product range to make multi-surface home cleaning an absolute breeze.

Founded in Detroit in 1909, Eureka has been developing vacuum cleaners for well over a century, dedicating itself to making cleaning easier for everyone. Their extensive product range offers convenient whole-home cleaning solutions, leaving you more time to enjoy the important things.

And Eureka’s latest word in home vacuuming is the Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

What is the Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner?

As its name suggests, the Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a cord-free vacuum cleaner. Delivering efficient cordless cleaning, the RapidClean provides a reliable 40-minute fade-free runtime in Eco-Handheld Mode when fully charged.

For areas requiring extra suction power, simple fingertip controls let you easily switch to Max Mode. This gives you 15 minutes of intense suction power; ideal for cleaning thicker carpets and rugs. And the 25.2V lithium-ion battery can be endlessly recharged to provide all the power you need, every time you need it.

Simple assembly with versatile abilities

The RapidClean’s lightweight cordless design makes it effortlessly maneuverable, and easy assembly means it's ready to go almost straight out of the box. A convenient wall mount makes storage nice and simple. Couple this with the handy nook shaped into the handle, and you can safely prop the device against other surfaces without the risk of it clattering to the floor and causing damage while you step away.

All of RapidClean’s accessories are stored at the top of its handle, and it’s easy to make quick adjustments to suit your needs. A handy 2-in-1 dusting brush is among those accessories and allows for deeper cleaning of any troublesome areas.

For smaller jobs, you can convert your RapidClean Pro into a handheld mode to enable easy cleaning of cushions and soft furnishings, as well as drapes or blinds. And being cordless, RapidClean’s handheld mode is ideal for vacuuming inside your car.

Exquisite design

Assisting the RapidClean Pro’s maneuverability is its swivel steering and low-profile head, which allow it to clean corners with ease and get to those hard-to-reach areas; such as underneath beds, dressers, and other pieces of furniture. Coupled with its cordless design, this means that no stone needs to be left unturned when it comes to cleaning floors, staircases, and everything in between.

Credit: Eureka

With the dust cap and handle situated on the front of the pole, there is nothing to obstruct you from reaching problem areas in the home. And should you happen to be interrupted mid-clean, there’s an ergonomic Easy-Rest feature that lets you prop up the RapidClean Pro against the arm of the couch, or on a countertop, while you accept that delivery or answer a phone call.

These convenient design features have been well-thought-out and help to take the grind out of vacuuming.

The RapidClean is fitted with bright LED headlights too, to ensure that no dirt or debris gets missed as you glide it around the home. With two different power modes, you can adjust the beam’s brightness settings, so you can confidently pick up dirt from those dark areas and crevices that aren’t bathed in natural light.

Powerful suction for the cleanest of cleans

A 150W DC motor provides the RapidClean Pro’s power, and it carries a cleaning path of 9.8 inches that’s effective on multi-floor surfaces, allowing you to use it on carpeted, tiled, and hardwood floors, or on low-pile rugs with no loss of suction. Thanks to its Cyclonic Filtration System all dust, debris, and large particles are trapped and separated and can be easily disposed of at your convenience.

Why choose the RapidClean Pro?

With its cordless design, lightweight maneuverability, and well-thought-out ergonomics, there are plenty of reasons to recommend the Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

Two modes of powerful suction, a long-lasting battery, illuminating LED headlights, plus a versatile handheld mode, all stack together as well, to make this a truly exceptional cordless upright vacuum cleaner for your home.

For consistent, high-quality multi-floor surface vacuuming throughout the home, the rise of the robots would be hard-pressed to rival the results offered by the Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. This high-efficiency vacuum cleaner proves there's still plenty of life in the uprights yet.