PC gaming is one of the most popular pastimes in the world, and based on Steam's Hardware Survey, a significant percentage of those gamers are playing using a gaming laptop. And, we can see why, because even the most basic laptop is more powerful than a PC gaming handheld, and gives a better experience with a larger screen.

Plus, once you've grabbed a good gaming controller, you're already getting a great gaming experience. But there's one more peripheral that you should consider if you're serious about gaming on your laptop, and that's an external GPU enclosure or eGPU. They let you use a desktop-sized GPU as additional graphical power for your laptop, and can significantly increase your FPS. The best ones also come with additional ports, so they're also a docking station, making your laptop even more powerful when sitting at your desk.

Related 5 reasons eGPU setups might be making a comeback The eGPU market has been stagnant for years but I believe it's ready to rumble again.

Gaming laptops have a big issue

You can have performance or cooling but not both

Close

A convergence of several industry trends has created gaming laptops that no longer resemble the hulking behemoths of a few short years ago. Instead, they're closer to the ultrabooks of that era, with sandblasted aluminum and slim sides that barely fit full-size HDMI ports, let alone adequate cooling solutions. They're gorgeous, and I can't deny the engineering that goes into making sure that each model actually runs, but those svelte silky exteriors hide a burning heart that will singe your palms.

Desktop PCs fix their thermal issues mostly by having many case fans to exhaust warm or hot air out of the case and replace it with somewhat cooler air from the surrounding area. However, the smaller the case, the more of an issue thermals become, and laptops are arguably short on space. Keeping a powerful CPU cooled in that much space is difficult enough, and when you add a discrete GPU chip like in gaming laptops, the problem becomes even trickier to solve.

Laptop cooling pads help to some extent, but they only solve part of the problem and do nothing about keeping the keyboard side of the laptop cool enough to touch with your hands. The more demanding games and gamers become, the more power manufacturers want to put into laptops, and the harder they become to cool.

If Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptops get support for Steam and the other gaming platforms and the ability to use discrete GPU chips with Arm-based CPUs arrives, then we can have powerful, power-friendly, and easy-to-cool gaming laptops. Until that happens, the only ways to limit overheating laptops are to lower the TDP of the parts inside or move parts outside the laptop into an eGPU.

Related When did we decide to be okay with overheating laptops? The push for thin laptops has one big downfall: overheating and throttling CPUs

Laptop GPUs aren't powerful anyway

That mobile chip is often cut down from the desktop part

Source: NVIDIA

The CPU (central processing unit) is the most important part of any computer, and that doesn't change with a gaming laptop. It might even be more important to get the right balance, as more powerful CPUs tend to overpromise and underdeliver once thermal solutions come into play. We've seen this time and time again on thin gaming laptops like the Razer Blade line, where the CPU shoots up to 100C when under gaming loads, thermal throttles to stay there, and then gives you less performance than you expected.