When first introduced to the market, external graphics cards or eGPUs were hailed as the savior of gaming on the go, able to increase the graphical power of the best laptops by offloading the processing to the eGPU. While this was a fantastic idea in theory, the practical applications and slower connectivity standards of the time conspired to make them lackluster at best, and the market went stagnant. Most of the eGPU enclosures available now were released years ago, and the manufacturers haven't really been in a rush to release updated versions.

But technology goes on, and sometimes it's a situation of the right idea but at the wrong time. Since the first eGPUs, connectivity standards have improved, both in terms of bandwidth and the protocols that can transmit over them, and USB4 brought Thunderbolt-like capabilities to many more devices. Add in the explosive popularity of PC gaming handhelds, and the conditions are right for a resurgence of eGPUs.

5 The rise of PC gaming handhelds

Handhelds are crying out for more power when in docked mode

Close

While other technologies make eGPUs viable in theory, one section of the gaming market makes them viable commercially. One big reason eGPUs never quite took off is that they needed to be connected to laptops, and the vast majority of laptop users don't care about gaming. They have laptops for work, they do work with them, and that's the end of things. But the popularity of gaming handhelds means there is a captive audience for eGPUs. The Nintendo Switch famously gives you more performance when used in docked mode, and PC gaming handhelds have a variety of existing eGPU solutions to give a similar boost to graphical performance.

The ROG Ally used the ROG Xg Mobile interface to connect to the ROG Xg Mobile eGPU dock, which offered several options for GPU performance and added features like Ethernet, more USB ports, and HDMI and DP for external monitor use. The dock might have been overpriced, and Asus switched the port to USB4 instead with the ROG Ally X, but it showed that eGPU docks were viable for mobile gamers.

The Xg Mobile dock was one of the first things many of my friends got when they ordered their ROG Ally, and I can't remember the last time anyone I know bought an eGPU for their laptop. Then there's the crop of mini PCs and handhelds that use the newer OCuLinK standard, which promises multiple times the bandwidth of Thunderbolt 4.

The other common thread here is that every PC gaming handheld, from the Steam Deck to the Legion Go, has a desktop mode, so they can be used as computer replacements with the right dock. That dock might as well increase the graphical power while it's increasing the number of viable ports for peripherals and monitors, giving eGPUs a new audience.

4 Thunderbolt 5 is here

Okay, it's kind of here, but it's available and brings lots of bandwidth