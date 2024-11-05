External graphics cards (eGPUs) have been around for quite some time, but they have never really managed to go mainstream. There are several reasons for this, the two biggest of which are pricing and compatibility. That's right, not all laptops are compatible with eGPUs, and the pricing can be downright scary sometimes.

In its simplest form, an eGPU is exactly what it sounds like. It is an external graphics card that, in most cases, comes in its own housing. It generally connects to a laptop or other devices by USB-C or Thunderbolt and, in many cases, you can have different GPUs in the same dock or housing. The idea behind this setup is to give users extra performance for gaming or rendering at a workstation, while still maintaining the freedom to take a laptop on the go.

Major benefits of external GPUs

There are quite a few pluses to eGPUs

As mentioned, there are different eGPUs you can choose from, but you will need to check what is compatible with the chosen device. This leaves room for future upgrades without having to replace your whole setup. Also, this will allow you to get the performance you need, as not everyone needs NVIDIA GTX 4090 levels of performance. Deciding how much performance you need will come down to exactly what you are planning to do, so make sure to thoroughly consider this.

eGPUs can also be a great way to help revive an old laptop that may be on its last legs. By upgrading to an eGPU, you can get your old laptop running modern games and programs, and likely even use it to render 4K and other video files. Of course, eGPUs are also technically portable, so should you need to bring one with you, it's possible.

The downsides of external GPUs

With the good, there is also bad

While we are starting to see more laptops that are compatible with eGPUs, not all of them are. Even if your laptop is compatible, you may be restricted to certain types of docks/eGPUs, so you may not be able to get the one you want. You will also need to consider the extra power needed, as eGPUs require their own power supply. This could also potentially reduce the life of your laptop battery over time, meaning that it won't last as long on a single charge.

They also output quite a bit of heat and can be rather loud when doing heavy graphical tasks such as gaming or rendering. Let's not forget the cost associated as well. In addition to buying the graphics card, you will probably also need to buy an external dock/housing unit. While adding an eGPU to an older laptop can make sense, if you are planning to buy these items, you may want to consider whether you really need an eGPU or if you may be better off getting a laptop that has the specs you need.

How to choose the right eGPU for you

You may be limited by compatibility

To ensure compatibility with your laptop, the best thing to do is to look up your laptop model on the manufacturer's website and see if it has compatibility with eGPUs and, if so, which connection types it can make use of. From here, you will then need to look into external GPU enclosures and narrow it down to the ones that are compatible with your laptop.

You will also want to consider how much performance you need. Are you just looking for a bit more performance to play a couple of games? Or, do you want to be able to render 4K videos with ease? The different performance levels needed to perform each task will help you determine which graphics card you will need for your eGPU setup. Of course, if you have a budget in mind, this can help narrow it down to help you make a decision.

Do you really need an eGPU?

Need is a strong word and, unfortunately, it is something only you can decide. However, there are many reasons why an eGPU could be advantageous, even for normal everyday users. Everyone can make use of better graphics on their laptop, even if it is just for watching videos.

If you feel your laptop isn't quite up to the task at hand anymore, whether it be editing videos or playing games, then yes, an eGPU could be a great option for you. It can extend the life of an older laptop, help you get some more use out of it, and potentially save it from becoming e-waste. It all comes down to what you need personally and what you are willing to spend on it.