With Twitter now selling the Verified badge for just $8, we've seen a steep rise in the number of users impersonating others on the platform. Although most of these fake verified accounts are impersonating famous individuals for the lulz, a few bad actors have taken the opportunity to scam others.

While you can click on the blue checkmark to see whether an account has a verified badge just because they subscribed to Twitter Blue, the growing number of verified users on the platform makes that an annoying task. That's where Will Seagar and Walter Lim's new extension, aptly named "eight-dollars," comes in.

The extension replaces the blue checkmark on user profiles with two different tags, making it easy for you to differentiate between actually verified accounts and those who just paid for Twitter Blue.

To download the extension, head to the project's GitHub page by following the source link below. Unzip the downloaded file in the desired location and visit chrome://extensions in Chrome for desktop.

On the extensions page, enable Developer mode by clicking on the toggle in the top right corner and then load the extension by clicking the Load unpacked button and selecting the folder you just unzipped. And you're good to go.

Instead of the blue checkmark, you should now see "Actually Verified" or "Paid for Verification" on verified Twitter profiles. This should make it easy for your to avoid scams, but you should still be wary of sharing personal information on the platform.

If you're not one to fall for scams on Twitter but are frustrated by the platform's recent verification shenanigans, you might want to check out the Twitter Verified Account Sunglasses extension instead. It replaces all the blue checkmarks on your feed with a brown poop emoji for that much-needed comic relief. Or you can download the Equal Twitter extension, which will let you add or remove the blue checkmark from all accounts.

Source: GitHub