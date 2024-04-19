Key Takeaways EK releases a new cooler for AM5 sockets, designed to keep delidded Ryzen 7000 CPUs cool and looking stylish with D-RGB illumination.

The Direct Die Ryzen Edition focuses on flow optimization to efficiently cool the hottest areas of the CPU, maximizing cooling performance.

For those looking to go all out, EK offers the AMD Ryzen Signature Edition with additional Thermal Grizzly tools for direct CPU cooling and liquid metal leak protection.

Have you gotten into water cooling your CPU? If you haven't, this new cooler may just change your mind. EK has released a new cooler specifically for AM5 sockets and delidded Ryzen 7000 CPUs that can help keep it cool no matter what. And best of all, it definitely looks the part.

EK releases the Direct Die Ryzen Edition

Image Credit: EK

As announced on the EKWB website, the cooler is specifically designed for AM5 sockets. This is reflected in its design, which is shaped to fit snugly on top of the CPU. Its most immediately striking feature is how good it looks, which elevates it to more than just a cooling device:

The top is seethrough glass-like acrylic, with rich D-RGB illumination shining through the window. The body of this water block is framed in sandblasted aluminum anodized in black.

It's not just a good-looker, though. Its design reolves around flow optimisation to maximise the amount of cooling the water block can perform. Because EK is focusing on a very specific family of CPU, it directed the water flow more over where the CPU gets hottest and redirected away from areas that don't hear up so much. This results in an efficient cooler that doesn't waste its resources on parts that won't overheat in the first place.

EK also announces the AMD Ryzen Signature Edition

Image Credit: EK

If you really want to treat your PC, you can instead grab the signature edition of this cooler. The cooler itself is still the same model, but the kit also includes two Thermal Grizzly tools; a delidder so you can directly cool your CPU, and a TG shield that protects your PC from liquid metal leaks.

If you're interested, you can preorder these coolers from EK's website. Right now, they're only being sold from EK's production location in Slovenia, so people outside of Europe may need to pay and wait more for their product. Regardless, the cooler alone will cost €269.90 and the signature edition costs €349.90, and both are planned to ship in May 2024. You can also purchase the delidder and the TG shield separately for €69.90 and €14.90 respectively.