Ladies and gentlemen, the wait for an Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster may be over. According to various sources, the great leak went down on Tuesday (April 15) as savvy netizens discovered files, details, and screenshots all on developer Virtuos' website. While the site containing the information has since been pulled, fans saved and filed away the assets, hoping that the beloved Elder Scrolls Elder Scrolls entry would receive a remaster or remake. And, based on the screenshots and information pulled from Virtuos' site, we could be approaching a timeline where that comes true.

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion could be released as early as next week