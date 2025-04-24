It looks like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered won't officially have mod support. Eager Bethesda fans are now finally able to play The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered following the announcement stream that showcased the game for the first time. But don't expect to start installing mods for Oblivion Remastered when you start playing.

Related Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster screenshots leak ahead of imminent release Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion screenshots have found their way onto the internet. Is the wait almost over?

No mods for Oblivion Remastered