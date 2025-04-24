It looks like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered won't officially have mod support. Eager Bethesda fans are now finally able to play The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered following the announcement stream that showcased the game for the first time. But don't expect to start installing mods for Oblivion Remastered when you start playing.

A leaked picture of Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion cover art.
Related
Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster screenshots leak ahead of imminent release

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion screenshots have found their way onto the internet. Is the wait almost over?

No mods for Oblivion Remastered