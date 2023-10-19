Elebase USB-C 100W Cable 3-Pack Use coupon code "475DD5XYSD" $8 $22 Save $14 A versatile three-pack includes one 3.3-foot, 6.6-foot, and 10-foot USB-C cable that can support up to 100W of charging. Right now, you can score this bundle for well under the retail price, coming in at just under $9 for a limited time. $8 at Amazon

There are a lot of great USB cable options out there, but if you're looking for an affordable three pack that's going to offer different lengths and offers support for up to 100W charging speeds, then this is going to be the deal for you. Right now, you can grab this bundle that comes with three different length USB-C cables for just $8.47 for a limited time. Just be sure to use the coupon code "475DD5XYSD" during checkout.

Of course, the important part of this cable is that you're getting support for 100W charging. While most smartphones won't be able to maximize this feature, it's going to be great for laptop and tablet users. Just make sure you have a adapter that's capable of outputting such power or purchase a GaN charger in order to take advantage.

You get three different lengths of cable in this bundle, coming in at 3.3 feet, 6.6 feet and 10 feet. When it comes to durability, you're getting cables that use aluminum-alloy housing and have braided nylon jackets on the exterior. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this set, offering lots of different cable sizes and each having great performance.

Again, while you're getting a small discount at the point of purchase, make sure to use the coupon code "475DD5XYSD" to drop the price down to $8.47. You won't find a better deal on a three pack of USB-C cables, so buy these while you still can.