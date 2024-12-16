As varied as the available add-ons are for Raspberry Pi and other SBCs , there aren’t many to easily turn your tiny computer into a business laptop. Sure, there have been a few launched on crowdfunding sites or even directly from manufacturers, but these were usually aimed at STEM users. As such, these are usually packed in features unnecessary for someone just looking to make a laptop out of their Raspberry Pi.

Enter Elecrow with its CrowView Note 14. This goes way beyond just providing a portable display for your SBC, since it also integrates a keyboard, touchpad, battery, and several USB ports. Let’s take a look at the CrowView Note to see how well it can meet the needs of someone who wants to make their Raspberry Pi a fully functional portable computer.

Your changes have been saved Elecrow CrowView Note 14 8 / 10 This all-in-one solution turns your SBC, mini PC, or other computing device into a fully functional laptop. It may not be a perfect solution, but it does check all the boxes of what most users will need. Pros Budget-friendly way to turn computing device into a laptop

Multiple inputs allow for quickly switching devices

Great full HD display with excellent brightness and vivid colors Cons Uses mini HDMI instead of a full-sized port

Somewhat confusing OSD and dual function keys

SBC bridge plate requires using the SBC without a case $170 at Elecrow $190 at Amazon

Price and availability

Specifications Brand Elecrow Ports 2 x USB-C (one only supports 5V/5A output) 2 x USB-A 1 x mini-HDMI 1 x 3.5mm headphone Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch IPS (1920x1080) Dimensions 13.2 x 8.7 x 0.67 inches (335 x 220 x 17mm) Weight 2.54 lbs (1.15kg) Battery 5,000mAh Expand

Elecrow sells the CrowView Note for $169, not including a bridge board for your SBC. These bridge boards allow you to plug in your Raspberry Pi or Jetson Nano without needing USB or HDMI cables. CrowView offers two bridge boards, one for the Raspberry Pi 4 or 5 and one for the Jetson Nano Dev Kit for an additional $7 each.

What I like

A budget, but not flimsy, build

Close

Elecrow may have built the CrowView Note almost entirely from plastic, but it still feels fairly sturdy. There is a tiny bit of give when you press the plastic surrounding the keyboard, but it isn’t too concerning. You might find the sound of the keypresses is slightly hollow, but again — not really something to worry about.

Looking at the CrowView Note, you definitely won’t think “premium laptop.” However, that’s clearly not what the “laptop” is intended to be. It’s a budget all-in-one KVM solution that is perfectly suited for giving you a packaged display, keyboard, and pointing device for your SBC or other device.

Easily swap between devices