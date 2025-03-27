ELEGOO Neptune 3 Pro $210 $250 Save $40 $210 at Amazon

Are you having a good Amazon Big Spring Sale? If you haven't tucked into the deals and want something to grab before the event goes away, why not use this opportunity to get into the wonderful world of 3D printing?

A few of us here at XDA love to 3D print (with Jeff Butts acting as our Printing Patriarch), so when I caught wind that some Elegoo 3D printers were on sale, I knew I had to show them off. You can save up to $75 during this sale, but there are a few catches.

Why you should pick up an Elegoo 3D printer during this Amazon Big Spring Sale

The best part about this deal is that there are options for both the budget-minded and the people who want all the works. Both the Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro and the 4 Pro are on sale, and both come with their own advantages and disadvantages.

The main difference between the 3 Pro and the 4 Pro is that the latter runs a 3D printer operating system called "Klipper," which works better than the former's software. Also, the 4 Pro prints faster than the 3 Pro. However, that doesn't mean the Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro is bad; it shares many of its parts with the 4 Pro. If you need to save money or don't want to shell out for a hobby you're unsure you'll enjoy, you can grab the 3 Pro instead of the 4 Pro.

Right now, you can save $40 on the Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro and $75 on the 4 Pro. You'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these deals, but they're worth it if you're a subscriber.