Over the last couple of years, 3D printers have seen a noticeable decline in pricing – to the point where creating tangible prints of your favorite models and blueprints is no longer an expensive hobby. That said, 3D printing isn’t exactly cheap either, with many high-end models costing upwards of $1,000.

Thankfully, the Centauri lineup from Elegoo seems poised to challenge that notion. From the specs alone, the Centauri Carbon is well-equipped to trade blows with rival printers from Bambu Labs. So, when Elegoo approached me to review the Centauri Carbon, I was stoked to test the 3D printer.

After designing dozens of models for two weeks, I’d say it’s more than worth the $300 price tag. Don’t get me wrong, it has a couple of minor quirks, but for a 3D printer in this price range, it’s hard to come up with a better option.

About this review: Elegoo sent me a Centauri Carbon sample alongside a white PLA+ filament spool for this article. But the company had no input into its contents.

The best budget 3D printer Elegoo Centauri Carbon That's also very beginner-friendly 8.5 / 10 Capable of printing high-quality models without emptying your wallet, the Centauri Carbon is Elegoo's newest addition to the FDM space. Its Core XY design lets it hit fast print speeds, and you can operate every aspect of the Centauri Carbon from its responsive touchscreen display, Not to mention, its enclosed shell lets you print a variety of filament types. Pros & Cons Enclosed design enables support for different filament material

Responsive touchscreen panel and fast print speed

Can sense when filament runs out

Solid print quality Built-in light is terribly dim

Minor issues when changing filament

Multi-color module hasn't been released yet $300 at Elegoo

Pricing, availability, and specifications

The Elegoo Centauri Carbon is currently up for pre-orders and costs $300 if you purchase it from the company’s website. Elegoo also sells other accessories, including extra build plates and nozzles with varying diameters. There are also plans to release a multi-color printing module in Q3 this year, but Elegoo hasn’t disclosed the cost of the accessory yet.

Personally, I consider the $300 price tag the Centauri Carbon’s biggest selling point, as it’s hard to find a comparable printer that delivers the same features in this range. That said, the printer might cost more at the time of its release, so you’ll have to consider the risks if you want to wait for its official release.