We love our 3D printers here at XDA. Just ask our resident writer Jeff Butts, who has been slowly replacing his household tools and gadgets with 3D-printed versions. So, when Elegoo revealed the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K, we had to take a look. Best of all, you can pre-order one right now and secure your spot, and the price is pretty agreeable, given everything you get with it.

Elegoo reveals the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K

As announced on the company's X feed, the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K is Elegoo's big introduction to 2025. As you can tell from the name, the big selling point is the 16K resolution, which means your 3D-printed projects will sport even more detail than ever before.

But that's hardly the only feature that the Saturn 4 Ultra brings to the table. For example, the resin basin features a heater that keeps your material at a cozy 30 degrees Celcius, ensuring fewer errors and better fluidity. Plus, the Saturn 4 Ultra has an AI-powered camera that keeps an eye on your prints and warns you if they come out warped or if they pop off the plate mid-print, so you can fix things as quickly as possible. Plus, the camera can take timelapse photos of your print so you can show it off to your friends or social media followers.

If you want to ensure you're one of the first to get this amazing printer, you can preorder one from the Elegoo website for $499.99 right now.