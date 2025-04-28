Street Fighter 6 is getting another character added as DLC in the form of Elena. For many fans, it's another beloved character from the series making a triumphant return. But that's not the only new additions being added to the game. Those looking to pick up Elena as a playable character in Street Fighter 6 can expect her to arrive on June 5th, 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC through Steam.

Purchasing Elena, from either the Year 2 Fighter Pass or through in-game currency, also comes with a brand-new stage to select in all modes of Street Fighter 6. The new stage is called The Reniala Remains, which is set in the African plains at nighttime. While players are fighting, various animals will roam in the background under the moonlight illuminating the area. The Word Tour mode of the game will also include this stage in some way, allowing players to meet Elena and train with her.