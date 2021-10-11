ElevenClock is an open source utility that puts the clock back on your second monitor with Windows 11

When Windows 10 shipped in 2015, you couldn’t put a clock in the taskbar on your second monitor. When this became a thing a couple of years later, users rejoiced. This simple feature just made so much sense that it seemed crazy to ever go back from there. Then Windows 11 came along and removed the taskbar clock on extra monitors, and ElevenClock aims to fix that.

ElevenClock is an open source application on GitHub that does one thing, but it does it really well. In fact, it does it a lot better than you’d probably expect. First of all, it adds the time and date to every monitor except for your primary one, and that’s because your primary monitor already has a clock.

On top of that, it supports dark and light themes, and it supports all display scaling (100%, 125%, 150%, etc.). What that adds up to is that for the most part, the ElevenClock clock looks and feels native. It even opens up your calendar and notifications when you click on the clock.

It’s all pretty seamless too. It’s going to start up when you boot your PC, so you don’t have to launch an app every time you turn on your computer. It also updates on its own, another thing you won’t have to worry about.

As mentioned above, it’s all pretty straightforward. All you have to do is download the app from GitHub, install it, and run it. Once you open the app, it puts the clock in your taskbar, and you don’t have to think about it again.

Presumably, Microsoft will add this feature back to Windows 11 at some point. There seems to be a lot missing from the new OS, and that’s clearly going to be added back throughout Windows 11’s lifetime. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait for that.