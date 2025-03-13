Elgato 4K X Capture Card $150 $230 Save $80 The Elgato 4K X delivers a wide range of capture options and is now priced down to just $150 as it drops to its lowest price yet. $150 at Woot

If you've ever thought about recording your game footage, or wanted to stream your game sessions online, then a capture card is going to be essential. While there are plenty of great capture card options to choose from, we think Elgato offers some of the best that you can buy, with most of their cards delivering a good mix of features, while being extremely easy to use.

While they can be a little pricey, we think the Elgato 4K X is a great model to go with. It offers the ability to capture up to 4K, includes a wealth of great features, is easy to use, and is now being discounted to a price that can't be ignored. It normally comes priced at $230, but it can now be had for much less, with a hefty discount that drops it down to $150 while supplies last.

What's great about the Elgato 4K X?

The great thing about Elgato products is that they are reliable and easy to use. They are also compatible with a wide range of capture softwares. The Elgato 4K X can capture up to 4K footage, and at its maximum, can also capture up to 240 frames per second.

In the matter mode, you will need to capture at 1080p, but it's good to have the option. Plus, the Elgato also supports VRR passthrough, making it possible to capture a variety of frame rates when connected to compatible devices.

You also get support for HDR10, and there's also compatibility with Windows, Mac, and even Apple's iPad. When it comes to the ports, the device has one HDMI 2.1 in, one HDMI 2.1 out, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port. So, all you have to do is connect it to your computer and your game console or other device you want to record from, and you're good to go.

This really is a great little device for capturing your gaming footage. And at this price, it's hard to really find any faults in picking this device up. So be sure to act quickly because Woot has a limited supply.