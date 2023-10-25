Key Takeaways Elgato has showcased new capture cards at Twitchcon, sparking speculation about their release date and potential upgrades.

Corsair-owned audiovisual equipment vendor Elgato has showcased a couple of new capture cards at Twitchcon, starting frenzied speculations about when they could hit the market. Although the company did not make a formal announcement about the products, it did list a few key specs and features, suggesting they could be worthy upgrades over its existing offerings.

The news comes from the Senpai Gaming YouTube channel, which recently posted an image that seems to show off the next-gen capture cards at Elgato's Twitchcon booth. The new capture cards will be available in two variants - 4K X and 4K Pro. Going by the images, the former will be an external capture card, while the latter will be of the internal variety. As with other capture cards, they will both be aimed at content creators, especially streamers who need to record their gameplay footage while simultaneously streaming it online.

Image: Senpai Gaming / YouTube

Coming to the specs, the 4K X will offer 4K144 HDR10 capture and passthrough with 1080P/240 high refresh rate support. The card will offer HDMI 2.1 input and output, with plug and play on Windows, Mac and iPad. As for the 4K Pro, it will offer 8K60 HDR passthrough with True 4K60 HDR capture. Like the external model, this one will also support variable refresh rate with high frame rate capture and passthrough. It will also offer HDMI 2.1 input and output. While the 4K X is expected to be an upgrade over last year's HD60 X, the 4K Pro will be the successor to the older 4K Pro Mk.2.

There's no more information on the upcoming cards for now, including their pricing or release date. Online speculations suggest that they could be launched in the first half of next year, but we won't know for certain unless it's confirmed by Elgato. As for the pricing, it won't be a major surprise if they are priced at a premium to their respective predecessors.