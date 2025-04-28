Elgato Facecam Neo $60 $80 Save $20 The Elgato Facecam Neo is a 1080p/60fps webcam with HDR. It offers smooth, detailed video for professional use or streaming. Its plug-and-play functionality, sleek design, and built-in privacy shutter add convenience and security. It's a budget-friendly option for high-quality video capture. $60 at Amazon

Webcams have become an important tool for many, especially as more and more meetings and calls are held online. And while your webcam is most likely going to be okay, it could also most likely be much better. Now, it's easy to splurge over $100 and get great results, but what we're after here is something that achieves roughly the same performance boost but doesn't cost a whole lot.

That's where the Elgato Facecam Neo comes in, with its small size, excellent video quality, and more importantly, its affordable price. For a limited time, you can score a nice discount on this webcam that drops it down to its best price yet, at just $60. You're getting 1080p resolution and up to 60 frames per second. So get it now at this price while you still can.

What's great about the Elgato Facecam Neo?

For the most part, this device is simple, clean and will work in any setup. The webcam features a 1080p sensor and also offers capture at up to 60 frames per second. It has an LED indicator that shows when the camera is recording, along with a physical privacy shutter that can be closed to prevent you from being recorded by accident.

There's a clip that makes it easy to attach to a monitor, and a 1/4-inch thread makes it easy to attach to tripods as well. Naturally, you get excellent compatibility here since it's just plug and play, with the camera being supported on just about every platform. Perhaps the only thing that you'll need to worry about is picking up a solid microphone.

Yes, that's probably the only thing that might be a drawback for some, but Elgato reasons that most webcam mics sound terrible and that you should just use one that's going to provide better audio to your audience, like a Bluetooth headset or something similar. With that said, if this all looks good, you can now grab it for just $60 while this deal lasts.