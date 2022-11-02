Elgato has released a new webcam, the Facecam Pro, with its key feature being that it can shoot 4K at 60 frames per second. While there are certainly similar options available, the Facecam Pro is able to distinguish itself from the pack by offering a faster frame rate. While this is certainly impressive, most,, if not all popular video conferencing software can't take advantage of 4K resolution, so that means this will be geared more towards folks using third-party software for live streams or recording locally.

In addition to 4K 60fps, the Facecam Pro features a 21mm full frame equivalent focal length with an f/2.0 aperture. It makes use of a 1/1.8" Sony sensor with an eight-element lens that should offer excellent image quality and video recordings. The camera can be clipped to a monitor or mounted to a tripod or other accessories thanks to its 1/4-inch thread on the bottom.

For those that like control, the camera will have plenty of features, like manual adjustments to the ISO, shutter speed, exposure metering, white balance, and the ability to set the focus to manual or auto. Best of all, the camera has onboard storage, meaning you can set your settings once and forget about it. There is no need to readjust the camera each time you use it. This can become a lifesaver for someone that uses the camera every day.

If there is one drawback to the camera, it's that it doesn't feature an onboard microphone. This means that you will have to purchase a separate microphone if you don't currently have one, which is asking quite a bit when the camera already costs $299.99. From early reviews, it looks like the quality of the camera is quite good, with some drawbacks being slow autofocus, its high price, and limited use when it comes to 4K since many platforms don't offer support for it. But if you've been looking for something new, the Facecam Pro looks like a great option and is now available directly from Elgato. For those looking for something cheaper, the original Facecam might be another option.

Source: Elgato