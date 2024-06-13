Key Takeaways Game Capture Neo offers 4K 60fps passthrough, which is great for high-quality gaming recordings.

It's very easy to set up, and it also works with Discord and OBS Studio out of the box, making it ideal for casual gamers and beginners.

It lacks high refresh rate passthrough and doesn't come with an HDMI cable in the box, though.

The Elgato Game Capture Neo is a breath of fresh air in the capture card space, and it stands out as a reliable product for a lot of streamers and content creators. Instead of trying to move the needle in an already crowded space with various offerings, the Game Capture Neo positions itself as a good starter capture card for casual gamers and budding content creators looking to get started on platforms like Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, and more. It doesn't have all the bells and whistles of a high-end capture card on the market, but it gets the basics right to deliver a good experience at a relatively affordable price.

The Game Capture Neo supports 4K 60fps passthrough as its standout feature, which ensures you get to enjoy the highest quality gaming experience while simultaneously recording or streaming your gameplay. That, in addition to being a minimal and portable device, makes it a great choice for a variety of users. You can even use it as a part of your portable setup alongside things like the Nintendo Switch and iPads. But, like any product, the Elgato Game Capture Neo isn't without its drawbacks that keeps it from being an easy recommendation for everyone.

Related Best capture cards for Nintendo Switch Find the perfect capture card for your Nintendo Switch and take your video streaming to the next level.

About this review: Elgato shipped XDA a sample for this review but had no input to its contents.

Elgato Game Capture Neo Best entry-level capture card A great option for budding streamers and content creators 7 / 10 The Elgato Game Capture Neo is a great option for those who are looking to get started with streaming and content creation. It supports 4K60 fps passthrough while letting you capture/stream gameplay at 1080p 60fps simultaneously. It's also not nearly as expensive as many other options on the market, making it a great capture card for budding streamers and content creators. Pros Minimal design and good build quality

Supports passthrough upto 4K 60fps

Affordable price tag Cons Tops out at 1080p 60fps recording

No supports for high refresh rate passthrough

No HDMI cable in the box $120 at Amazon

Pricing, availability, and specifications

The Elgato Game Capture Neo debuted on April 18, 2024, alongside the other products in the Neo family, including the Wave Neo mic and the Stream Deck Neo. It's readily available to purchase right now from various retailers like Amazon for $120. Not only is it among Elgato's most affordable capture cards, but it also ranks among the most affordable capture cards out there on the market in 2024. The Game Capture Neo, just like the other products in the Neo family, is only available in white color, so keep that in mind.

Specifications Max Passthrough Resolution 4K @ 60fps Max Capture Resolution 1080p @ 60fps Interface HDMI, USB-C OBS Compatible Yes Mic In No

What I like about the Elgato Game Capture Neo

Minimal design and good build quality

Close

All products in Elgato's Neo family have minimal designs and the Game Capture Neo is no different. This particular capture card — just like the other products in the Neo family — only comes in white color, and it is designed to blend into rooms and setups with minimal, white aesthetics. It also stays true to the nature of the Neo lineup with its small and portable form factor, making it easier to carry around or fit into smaller spaces.

Not only do I like how compact and minimal it really is, but I also love how easy it is to set up and use with your PC.

Not only do I like how compact and minimal it really is, but I also love how easy it is to set up and use with your PC, Mac, or even an iPad. It offers a simple, plug-and-play experience, and you can get this capture card up and running in no time. Your system will automatically detect what you've connected to, and you'll see the passthrough signal directly on the game capture software. I tried it with both Elgato's Capture Utility and OBS Studio, and it worked very well with both of them.

Supports up to 4K 60fps passthrough

The highlight of the Elgato Game Capture Neo is its video passthrough support of up to 4K 60fps with HDR enabled. That makes it just as good as the Elgato HD60 X as far as the maximum passthrough output is concerned. And the fact that it supports HDR passthrough means you can use it with modern consoles like the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S, too. I was able to set up the Game Capture Neo and connect it to my Windows PC in minutes, and I can confirm that it does indeed support 4K 60fps passthrough with HDR.

The highlight of the Elgato Game Capture Neo is its video passthrough support of up to 4K 60fps with HDR enabled.

Close

I didn't notice or experience any lag while using the Game Capture Neo, either, and I'd say you can play games while using it for recording or streaming, as long as you don't play directly via the recording software. The Game Capture Neo, in case you are wondering, is good for recording 1080p 60fps footage, which is ideal for Twitch or YouTube streaming. It is true that there are capture cards that let you record footage at higher resolutions and frame rates, but 1080p is considered the sweet spot by most users, especially when it comes to streaming, and it's great at handling those recordings.

Notably, the Game Capture Neo is also designed to work with Discord, OBS Studio, and other apps like TikTok out of the box, making it very easy for anyone to use it. I was able to get the Game Capture Neo working in no time when I tested it on both my Windows PC and Mac, and I don't see it being any different in case of devices like the iPad, too.

What I don't like about the Elgato Game Capture Neo

No high refresh rate passthrough

The Elgato Game Capture Neo doesn't leave a lot of room for complaints, as it covers all the basics and gets the job done for the price. If I really had to nitpick, though, then I'd say the lack of a high refresh-rate passthrough is a bit of a bummer. I say that because the passthrough is capped at 120fps even at 1080p resolution, and it can only do 60fps passthrough for resolutions higher than that up to 4K.

That keeps it from being a solid option for those who are looking to buy a capture card to grab some footage of the games running at high refresh-rates. It's not necessarily a bummer for casual gamers and creators who are just getting started with some basic captures on, say, their handheld console or a laptop, but there are definitely better options out there for serious gamers with support for high refresh-rate captures. Another quick thing to note is that it doesn't come with an HDMI cable in the box, meaning you'll have to source one yourself for output for regular usage.

Should you buy the Elgato Game Capture Neo?

You should buy the Elgato Game Capture Neo if:

You want a capture card that's easy to set up and use.

You want a basic capture card for 1080p 60fps streaming with 4K 60fps passthrough.

You are looking for an affordable capture card that covers the basics for 1080p streaming or recording.

You should NOT buy the Elgato Game Capture Neo if:

You want a high-end capture card that comes with all the bells and whistles.

You are looking for a capture card that supports high refresh-rate passthrough at different resolutions.

There's a lot to like about the Elgato Game Capture Neo, especially for its $120 asking price. That makes it cheaper than its HD60 X sibling, which also supports up to 4K 60fps passthrough output. It is true that the HD60 X has a lot more to offer with its support for high refresh rate passthrough and recordings at higher resolutions, but it's definitely overkill for someone who simply wants 1080p 60fps footage. And that's where Game Capture Neo enters as a solid choice for newbies in the world of streaming and content creation. It offers a winning combination of the right features for budding content creators for the right price, and the lack of good competition in this price range also makes a solid case for the Game Capture Neo.