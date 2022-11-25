Capture cards allow one to record footage by intercepting the audio and video signals sent to the monitor (or a TV) by acting as a middle-man of sorts. Simply hook one HDMI into the input port of the Elgato HD60 X and connect a second to the output and then over to the big screen. It can now capture video and audio feeds! When shopping around for the best PC part deals this Black Friday, you'll likely see a few capture cards included.

The Elgato HD60 X is one of the best-value external capture cards out there. Being an external device, it won't require a PCI slot inside your PC. It has ports to hook up HDMI cables, a single USB-C to the receiving PC, and some 3.5mm jacks for monitoring captured audio. It really is a streamer's best friend when it comes to taking footage from another PC or video game console, but you can use it for YouTube or sharing gameplay with friends.

What makes this a good Black Friday deal?

This discounted Elgato HD60 X is a great Black Friday deal because of two reasons. The first is we've never seen it priced this low before. Both Amazon and Best Buy have the same device listed for an identical price, allowing you to save $50 at two major storefronts, just in case this deal catches the wind and sells out fast.

The second reason is this $50 saving actually makes the Elgato HD60 X more affordable than the Elgato HD60 S+, which offers weaker performance at both 1080p and 1440p resolutions. This allows you to pick up an arguably better overall external capture card and save money versus picking up the cheaper model.