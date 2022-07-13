A streamers dream as the Elgato Stream Deck drops down to $99

Whether you’re a seasoned online streamer or just a beginner, chances are, you can use tools in your arsenal to make your life easier. While it was once only available to professionals, the Elgato Stream Deck brings a programmable keyboard that can perform actions at the touch of a button. Better yet, it does this at a reasonably affordable price. Thankfully, the price has been reduced even further during Amazon’s Prime Day sale, making this item an absolute steal.

If you’ve never heard of Elgato, it is a company that specializes in gaming products. The Elgato Stream Deck is a handy tool with 15 keys that can be programmed to perform different actions. What makes this a versatile product is that each key on the Stream Deck is an LCD. That means you can customize the keyboard to your liking and have many different actions and options at your fingertips. You can even create your own designs with the provided tools and also have multiple different layouts. The Stream Deck integrates with popular streaming software like OBS, Twitch, Twitter, YouTube, and more.

The Stream Deck could streamline your streaming process

As far as pricing goes, the Elgato Stream Deck typically sits in the price range of $120 to $150. The current discount from Best Buy and Amazon brings the price to $99. That means you get anywhere from $30 to $50 off during this sale. Historically, the price hasn’t dropped to $99 in quite some time, and even when it did, it was a rare occasion. With that being the case, if you’ve been eying this product, it’s probably a good idea to pick it up while the discount is still applied. If this item doesn’t catch your eye, please be sure to check out our excellent Amazon Prime Day sales page, showcasing the best deals for the two-day event.