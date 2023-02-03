If you own an Elgato Stream Deck and you've been wanting an easier way to manage your Microsoft Teams meetings, there's now a perfect solution for you. Microsoft has released a Teams plugin for the Stream Deck, bringing meeting controls to easily accessible buttons, so you can quickly turn off your camera, microphone, and more.

The Elgato Stream Deck is one of the most popular tools for professional streamers. It features an array of buttons, each with a customizable display inside it. It integrates with popular streaming tools like OBS, and users can customize the look and actions of each button to do exactly what they want. It's a powerful tool thanks to its extensibility through the power of plugins, and it makes a lot of sense to be able to leverage those capabilities in Teams.

With the new plugin, you can use the Stream Deck to toggle your camera and microphone on or off, enable background blur, start recording a meeting, raise your hand, and more. You can also assign emoji reactions to some of the buttons, so you can easily express support or distaste for an idea said during the meeting.

If you're interested, you can download the Microsoft Teams plugin for the Elgato Stream Deck here. To set it up, you'll need to head into your Teams settings to enable the Teams API, then copy the API token into the Stream Deck window to connect the device to Teams. You can also check out the Elgato Stream Deck itself if you're interested in buying one.

This announcement comes as a part of larger additions to the Teams webinar experience. This includes some new features for Teams Premium users, which is a new plan Microsoft recently launched to include additional Teams features. This includes the ability to designate co-organizers for webinars, display an enhanced bio for speakers, and more. Another new feature is a virtual green room where presenters can meet privately to prepare for the event. There's also the ability to manage what attendees see in order to keep them focused on specific content.

There are also new features for existing Teams users through Microsoft 365. These include being able to live stream meetings to Meta Workplace Live, so you can make events more widely accessible.

Source: Microsoft