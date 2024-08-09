A fantastic tool that's not only for gamers Stream Deck Neo $85 $100 Save $15 The Stream Deck Neo is the newest member of Elgato's Stream Deck family. It's simpler, more compact, and affordable than most other Stream Decks on the market. This $100 accessory comes with 8 programmable keys with LCD, two touch sensors, and a digital info bar screen. It's easy to customize and set up, and it also works well on macOS and Windows. $85 at Elgato $85 at Best Buy

When you think about accessories for your computer, some of the first things that might pop into your head are a keyboard, mouse, and maybe a web camera. But if you're willing to look outside those standard devices, there's a whole world of awesome products that can really change the way you use your computer every day. Elgato's Stream Deck is one that often gets overlooked, simply because its more geared towards steamers and gamers.

But this device is also the perfect companion for those who want to maximize their efficiency and increase productivity. And while it's normally priced at $99.99, it can now be had for a touch less, with a special discount that knocks 15% off, bringing it down to just $84.99 for a limited time. Although the discount might not be steep, this is the best price we've seen for this model. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Elgato Stream Deck Neo?

The Elgato Stream Deck Neo is one of those devices that you don't know you need until you've actually used it. And while the Stream Deck used to be a control pad made for gamers and streamers, over time, it has evolved, providing users with a great way to get work done at the press of a button. The Stream Deck used to be quite pricey, but the Neo provides an affordable solution, making it easy to recommend.

As far as what this device can do, well, you can set up the buttons to do pretty much anything you want. So, if you're getting ready for work on your PC, you can set a key on the Stream Deck Neo to populate your desktop with all your must-have apps, and even have it pull up your favorite work music playlist as well. What's great is that you can customize the look of the keys with custom art, making things easy to see at a glance.

And since the Elgato Stream Deck software is so versatile, it really can handle any actions that you want to program into the device. Best of all, it's extremely easy to get things programmed, and you can use the device with custom actions with just a few clicks. For the most part, this is a device that provides a lot of convenience by removing extra steps from your daily workflow. Furthermore, it can increase efficiency and productivity for an affordable price.

While it can be hard to take a leap of faith with a new product, we think that Stream Deck is a solid solution to any setup. So if you've been thinking about giving one a try, the Neo is going to be a solid and affordable solution at its recently discounted price.