Over the past week, Elgato has been teasing something new through its social media channels. Today, it launched its latest product, the Elgato Stream Deck Plus. The original Stream Deck had customizable buttons to trigger actions at the touch of a button. The latest model improves on that layout by offering knobs and a touchscreen display.

The Elgato Stream Deck Plus can be used to remotely control a variety of different products, including lights, cameras, microphones, apps, and more. In addition to the buttons, the new Stream Deck Plus offers knobs for more granular control of your connected devices. That means it will be easier to control things like volume, lighting, and camera zooms. The touchscreen display will allow you to see more details about what you're controlling.

The Stream Deck Plus might not be for your average PC user, but it also doesn't break the bank either if you're trying to purchase one to try for the first time. It costs $199.99, which is $50 more than its previous Stream Deck MK2 model. Of course, if you're still wondering what this device does, you can check out the video above to get a better look at it in action.

Elgato Stream Deck Plus The Stream Deck Plus is the latest studio controller with customizable buttons, knobs, and a touchscreen display. You can take better control and now even adjust things at a granular level. See at Best Buy

For the most part, the Stream Deck Plus will give you quick access and control over your connected hardware and software, making it easy to make adjustments to your setup on the fly. Most people looking into this product will most likely be interested in live-streaming, and this kind of product can make it easier when you have a lot going on. Although these functions can be mapped to a keyboard, it's less elegant, and without markers, things could get confusing.

If interested in the Elgato Stream Deck Plus, it is now available directly from the Elgato site and should be available at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy shortly.

Source: Elgato