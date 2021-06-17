XDA Basics: How to clean and maintain the vegan leather on HP Elite Folio

The newly launched HP Elite Folio is a rare breed. Apart from being one of the few Windows laptops powered by an ARM processor, it features a vegan leather finish, living true to its name. It’s not the first leather-wrapped laptop from HP, as the company launched the Spectre Folio a couple of years ago. But the leather on the Elite Folio feels more subtle thanks to its dark finish.

It is definitely appealing when it comes to looks and feel but maintaining leather can be a task, especially one stuck onto a laptop. Today we’ve got some tips on how you can clean and maintain the vegan leather on the HP Elite Folio.

Cleaning vegan leather on HP Elite Folio



Vegan leather is a good alternative to actual leather, and efforts are being made to use sustainable materials to reduce the impact on the environment. But if you want vegan leather to last long, it’s best to clean and service it from time to time. The simplest way to keep the leather on the Elite Folio clean is to use a soft bristle toothbrush or grab a kit of anti-static cleaning brushes from Amazon.

Gently brush away dust particles or any lint that has accumulated around the folds and corners. A good habit is to immediately wipe off dust or any stains as soon as you notice them. Use baby wipes or a soft clean cloth dampened with some warm water. Ensure that you don’t pour any liquid on the leather as it will damage it and the laptop underneath.

To remove tough stains, follow the spot cleaning method. Mix some mild detergent with water and use it to dampen a clean, lint-free cloth. Remove any excess water or detergent by gently rubbing over the stain. Wipe it off with a dry cloth and repeat until the stain is removed. As I mentioned before, don’t let any liquid settle on the leather as it could potentially damage it.

Maintaining vegan leather on HP Elite Folio

Vegan leather or leatherette is usually maintained by using a special protector or sealant. However, it’s advised to avoid using them in this case. The material on the Elite Folio isn’t the same shiny fabric, and using any polish can damage the leather. There are a few guidelines you can follow to help preserve the quality of the leather over time.

Avoid exposing the case to extreme temperatures or moisture for extended periods of time.

Avoid direct sunlight for extended periods of time.

Keep substances that might contain dyes such as ink, lipstick, or paints away from the case.

Avoid contact with sharp objects or surfaces that might scratch the leather.