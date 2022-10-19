Xbox Design Lab offers customization options for Elite Series 2 controllers

Xbox Design Lab has offered customization options for Xbox controllers since 2016. But the Elite Series 2 controller was never part of the offering, leaving many gamers out of luck. Now, for the first time, Microsoft is including the ability to customize Elite Series 2 controllers, along with new customization options.

Starting today, gamers can head to the Xbox Design Lab website to customize their own Elite Series 2 Controller. The customization part is quite detailed, with the option to change the color of the body, back case, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, thumb sticks, and more. You can take things even further by swapping the D-Pad for a cross-shaped version if you want. Also, for the first time in Xbox Design Lab history, customers will have the option to customize the thumb stick base and ring, which definitely adds a nice accent of color. If you want the complete package, you can also add an engraving on the front of up to 16 characters.

The Elite Series 2 Controller is one of the best from Microsoft, constructed of high-grade materials and components and featuring numerous customization options. The rubberized grips and tensioned thumb sticks provide maximum control, especially when paired with short hair trigger locks. You can even enable a custom button mapping option and expect the controller to last up to 40 hours on a single charge. Best of all, the new Core model is quite a bit cheaper than the standard Elite Series 2 model, coming in at $50 less. Microsoft was able to accomplish this by removing some of the accessories that come packaged with the original model. But the good thing is that you can still purchase these accessories separately if you want. Microsoft offers the accessory bundle through its Complete Component Pack costing $59.99.

As a final touch to the customization process, users will be able to change the color of the Xbox button using the Xbox Accessories app as long as they also have the Xbox September update. This option will expand beyond color, giving users the option to set the brightness level as well. While you have the option to customize an Elite Series 2 controller, Microsoft still offers the ability to customize a standard Xbox Wireless controller as well. The Elite Series 2 Controller will cost $129.99, but if you want to customize it, you can pick up the controller with customization service for just $20 more. If you’re looking to customize an Xbox Wireless controller, it will cost substantially less, coming in at $69.99. If interested, be sure to head to the source link down below.

