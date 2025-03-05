Summary Musk brought a gaming PC to his office at the Secretary of War suite in the Eisenhower Building

Despite a massive gaming monitor, the PC itself looks a bit weak

Musk's Department of Government Efficiency initiative includes gaining access to federal agencies

Elon Musk brought a little bit of RGB to Washington. Stationed at the Secretary of War suite in the Eisenhower Building, Musk installed a full gaming rig in his office for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but despite being the third-richest person in the world, Musk's rig is looking a little weak.

Related Will the CHIPS Act survive the Trump presidency? The CHIPS and Science Act might be in danger under the 47th President of the United States of America, and that might scare some businesses.

Great monitor, weak PC

The look inside Musk's office comes from New York Times tech reporter Kate Conger, who investigated the origins of DOGE and Musk's ambitions for insider access to the White House, which began in 2023. The photo was shared as part of Conger's story, which she also shared on Blue Sky.

The preparations meant Musk could hit the ground running on Jan. 20. Lately, he's been working from the Secretary of War Suite in the Eisenhower Building, where he's installed a gaming PC. Here's what the setup looks like: — kate conger (@kateconger.com) 2025-02-28T15:05:28.541Z

The centerpiece of the setup is the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9, which is a 49-inch OLED display with a 32:9 aspect ratio and one of the best QD-OLED monitors you can buy. Just about everything else has a problem, though. For starters, there isn't so much as a mouse pad. It looks like Musk is using a Logitech G502 Hero mouse, which has an excellent sensor, but it's going to waste sliding across a wooden desk -- maybe something like the Hyte CNVS could help Musk out.

There's only a small sliver of the PC itself in the photo, but you can see Musk is using a smaller MSI graphics card. It's impossible to say what graphics card this is, but given that it comes from MSI, it's likely an Nvidia 60-class card -- either the RTX 3060 or RTX 4060. Those are fine graphics cards, though they're a bad fit for a monitor like the Odyssey OLED G9 that pushes a dual QHD (5,120 x 1440) resolution. Something like the recent RX 9070 XT would be a better fit for such a high resolution.

Presumably, Musk isn't actually using this PC to play games -- after all, Musk admitted to cheating to gain levels in Path of Exile 2 -- which makes the inclusion of a gaming PC in his office all the more strange. It looks like something you'd throw together for a temporary battle station while away from home. Maybe wielding a "chainsaw for bureaucracy" includes frequent breaks to pop into a few games on Steam.

Although the setup looks haphazard, Musk's role is anything but. Conger's article reveals that Musk's plans for DOGE came out of a Silicon Valley dinner in September 2023 put together by then-presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Since January, the report claims that Musk's aides and engineers have gained access to more than 20 federal agencies. The plan was reportedly mapped out late last year in Palm Beach, Florida, presumably at and around President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in the area.