EmuDeck is one of the best ways to experience emulators on your Steam Deck. While the emulation community has taken somewhat of a hit recently, EmuDeck is still full steam ahead with its update to EmuDeck 2.2, complete with some new emulators, too. While it does remove Citra and Yuzu, the developers have confirmed on their Discord that both Citra and Yuzu won't be removed if you already have it installed.

EmuDeck will not be removing Yuzu from your system.

Yuzu will no longer be installed by EmuDeck, but your current installs will not be touched.

EmuDeck will not be removing Citra from your system.

Citra will no longer be installed by EmuDeck, but your current installs will not be touched.

EmuDeck 2.2 isn't just a commitment to supporting Yuzu and Citra, but it's a pretty big update for any of its users. It comes with a complete UI redesign and the Pegasus front-end, a theme picker, and several quality-of-life improvements. There's even a resolution selector for external monitors, which includes when you use your Steam Deck in docked mode.

The four new emulators included in EmuDeck 2.2 are:

Flycast for Sega Dreamcast, Naomi, Naomi 2, and Atomiswave

for Sega Dreamcast, Naomi, Naomi 2, and Atomiswave BigPemu for the Atari Jaguar

for the Atari Jaguar Model 2 for the Sega Model 2 arcade machine

for the Sega Model 2 arcade machine Model 3 for the Sega Model 3 arcade machine

EmuDeck 2.2 features an all-new design

With the update to 2.2, EmuDeck has been redesigned from the ground up to be more streamlined. You'll also have access to the Pegasus front-end for launching your games, and it's a front-end focused on customizability. Pegasus has been quite a popular piece of software to set up on the Steam Deck for a while, particularly among the modding community. That's thanks to the fact it's inspired by the Steam Deck UI, whereas the likes of the Emulation Station UI are built for a more general purpose usage.

Finally, there's also a new layout selector for Nintendo and Xbox inputs. That means you'll be able to configure the buttons on your controller that you use with the Steam Deck, to make sure that the buttons are mapped to your preference. That also means that, for example, you can swap the buttons on a Nintendo Switch Pro controller to map an Xbox controller, or vice versa.

If you want to download EmuDeck 2.2 on your Steam Deck, you can head on over to EmuDeck's official download page to get started.