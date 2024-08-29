Key Takeaways The EmuDeck Machine is a new gaming emulator-style mini PC with 2 models - EM1 for retro games and EM2 for modern games.

It has USB-connected controller ports, Bazzite OS preloaded, and an optional docking station that boosts performance.

It's currently at 16% of its funding goal, early backers can get EM1 for $365 and the EM2 for $698, planned to ship by Christmas 2024.

We've discussed how mini PCs are the perfect gaming emulation device, but what if an emulator developer released their own model? Turns out, that's exactly what EmuDeck has been planning this whole time. The company has lifted the curtain on the EmuDeck Machine, and it's looking like a retro gamer's dream.

EmuDeck reveals the EmuDeck Machine

As revealed by Overkill.wtf, the EmuDeck Machine looks like a Dreamcast with all of the logos removed from it. Despite its console-like appearance, EmuDeck states that it runs more like a mini PC. In fact, if you peer inside the controller ports, you'll find that each one connects via USB ports, so you can use whatever controller you like.

The EmuDeck Machine comes in two different flavors - the EM1 and the EM2. The EM1 is the cheaper of the two, coming with enough hardware to emulate retro games at 60FPS without going overboard. The EM2 is the more advanced model, designed to run modern games like Elden Ring and FFXIV at a decent framerate. Its beefier hardware also lets you use RPCS3 to emulate PS3 games and Xenia to emulate Xbox 360 games.

Whichever model you pick, you'll get a device running Bazzite with EmuDeck pre-loaded, plus a Gamesir Nova Lite controller thrown in for good measure. However, the EM2 can also make use of a special docking station that really boosts its capabilities. EmuDeck claims that using the dock on 1080p mode will boost Cyberpunk 2077's performance from 61FPS to 163FPS - nice one.

At the time of writing, the EmuDeck Machine sits at 16% of its goal with 60 days left, so there's plenty of room to get in early. In fact, if you do get in early, you can snag for EM1 for $365 and the EM2 for $698. EmuDeck hopes to get the consoles shipped out on Christmas Eve 2024, which is a super fast turnaround for a project like this - props to them if they can achieve it.

We really like EmuDeck here in XDA. If you want to read more on what it can do, check out our piece on EmuDeck for Windows PCs.