EMUI 11 is now rolling out to Huawei P30 and Mate 20 series devices

Huawei first unveiled EMUI 11 at its HDC 2020 event in September last year. Shortly thereafter, the company rolled out the update to the Mate 30 Pro and shared a release roadmap for other devices. The company has managed to stick to the schedule so far and has released EMUI 11 stable updates for the Huawei P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro+. Since all of its latest flagships have already been updated to the new software release, Huawei has now started rolling out EMUI 11 for a couple of older flagships, including the Huawei P30, P30 Pro, Mate 20, Mate 20 X, and Mate 20 Pro.

As per a recent post by XDA Senior Member khalid0099 on our forums, EMUI 11 is now rolling out to the Huawei P30 and the P30 Pro. The update (version 11.0.0.138) measures just 316MB in size and brings all of the new features and enhancements included in Huawei’s new software release. Sadly, the update is based on Android 10, and it doesn’t include any of the new features that Google introduced with Android 11 last year.

Similarly, a post by Reddit user u/Pr0Makhoba reveals that Huawei is also rolling out EMUI 11 to the Mate 20 Pro. The update features the same version number as the one mentioned above, and it most likely includes all the same changes.

The EMUI 11 stable rollout isn’t limited to the Mate 20 Pro, however, and it is also rolling out to other devices in the Mate 20 lineup. According to a report from HuaweiCentral, both Mate 20 and Mate 20 X users have also started receiving the update with the same version number. But the report claims that the update measures 1.38GB in size for the Mate 20 lineup.

It’s worth noting that EMUI 11 has just started rolling out to the aforementioned devices, and it may be a while before it lands on your phone. Drop a comment below if you’ve received the update on your device and share your thoughts on the new features and improvements.