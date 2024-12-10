Key Takeaways The RPCS3 PS3 emulator is now compatible with the Raspberry Pi 5.

Sacrifices were made due to the weak Broadcom VideoCore VII GPU.

Games must be played at a PSP's resolution of 272p on the Raspberry Pi.

Since the Raspberry Pi 5 was released, people have tried turning it into a gaming machine. We've seen portable consoles, emulators, and even arcade cabinets that use the mighty SBC as its beating heart. Now, the PS3 emulator RPCS3 is ready to roll on the Raspberry Pi, albeit you'll need to put up with a lot to enjoy your time with it.

Related Raspberry Pi 5 review: The holy grail of DIY projects got even better (and rarer) The Raspberry Pi 5 is one of the most powerful consumer-grade SBCs out there. Sadly, its limited stock means you'll have a hard time finding one.

RPCS3 is now ready to roll on the Raspberry Pi 5

As announced on the RPCS3 blog, the company is ready to release its emulator for arm64 and the Raspberry Pi 5. As it turns out, getting it running on both devices was a bit of a struggle, and some sacrifices had to be made.

For the Pi, it turns out that the Broadcom VideoCore VII GPU built into the board was "unbelievably weak" and "several times weaker than the PlayStation 3’s own GPU – the RSX." As such, they had to chop down the quality by quite a bit:

After testing with different rendering resolutions, we saw a great performance boost as the rendering resolution was lower, as the bottleneck shifted away from the GPU back to the CPU. Unfortunately, even 360p rendering of these 3D games proved too much for this GPU. We then decided to settle on rendering games at the PlayStation Portable screen’s resolution, 272p, by setting the resolution scale at 38%.

Yeah, you read that right; PS3 games on a Pi will look visually akin to a PSP game. As such, you'll need to be brave and tolerant of low-quality games to play PS3 games on your Pi. But it's still possible for those who are ready to take on the challenge.