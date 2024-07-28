Key Takeaways Emulating older consoles lets you enjoy classic games at high resolutions and fast frame rates on modern hardware.

Despite disappointments, the emulation scene outshines the modern gaming industry plagued by incomplete titles and bugs.

With emulation, you can play console classics, experiment with mods, and run modern games on underpowered systems.

Emulating older consoles is a great way to enjoy your favorite titles on modern hardware. It’s not just useful from a video game preservation point-of-view either; emulation makes it possible to play old-school games at high resolutions and fast frame rates.

I’ll admit, there have been plenty of disappointments in the emulation spectrum, with the recent Yuzu-Nintendo fiasco and the abandonment of AetherSX2 being the prime example. But compared to the modern gaming industry that’s littered with the corpses of failed triple-A titles and incomplete games with more bugs than content, the emulation landscape is going strong even in 2024.

Mobile games are chock-full of microtransactions and ads

While PC and console titles have their own issues

Although the titles developed for smartphones were unique and downright ingenious in the early 2010s, the situation is a lot different now. Sure, mobile games have always been designed for the casual audience who typically end their gaming sessions after short bursts. But the addition of freemium models slowly devolved the mobile gaming industry into a landfill for pay-to-win titles filled to the brim with ads and microtransactions. Today, it’s hard to find decent single-player games that aren’t shovelware or don’t have huge paywalls after every third level. In fact, the situation has gotten so bad that, barring a few amazing gems, most of the worthwhile games developed for mobile phones are ports of older PC and console games.

Meanwhile, the PC gaming industry is plagued by another set of ailments. The majority of the triple-A games don’t meet the standards set by the titles of yore. Over the last few years, the modern gaming landscape has become a cesspool of half-baked games that are released with missing features and enough performance issues and bugs to turn off even the most passionate gamer. Plus, it has become a trend to release incomplete titles and launch the rest of the game as paid DLCs.

Emulation makes the best titles from every generation playable

You don't need cutting-edge systems to enjoy the classics of the bygone era

This may sound rather obvious when you think about it, but since emulators let you run games from any console generation, the library of playable games has become absolutely massive in 2024. From the beloved GameCube and SNES to the (relatively) newer PlayStation 3 and Switch, there's a battalion of consoles whose functionalities can be replicated by emulators — essentially increasing the number of playable games multifold.

Another cool aspect of emulation is that it removes the concept of console exclusives from the picture, because you can run titles that were previously locked behind specific systems on most modern devices. Speaking of systems, unlike modern gaming, which requires a lot of computational prowess to run at playable frame rates, even the most underpowered modern systems can run entire families of consoles.

To put that into perspective, the RetroPie emulator supports over fifty consoles on mere Raspberry Pi SBCs. Even if not every console supported by RetroPie has a massive library of games like, say, SNES, there's still a truckload of amazing games you can play on tiny RPi systems. That's before you include the emulators for the newer consoles that you can run on more powerful systems.

Emulation keeps things fresh and interesting

By allowing gamers to experiment with fun mods, playable frame rates, and better resolutions