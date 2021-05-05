Here’s how to enable the unreleased dark mode on Snapchat for Android

While a majority of popular apps have received a native dark theme over the last few years, there are still quite a few that don’t offer the feature. Snapchat, for instance, still doesn’t offer dark mode support. But that’s set to change soon. The social media platform recently started rolling out a dark mode on iOS, and its Android app is set to receive similar functionality soon. But if you don’t want to wait, you can use a simple workaround to get dark mode on Snapchat for Android right away.

Over the past day, several Snapchat users on iOS have reported seeing a new “App Appearance” section in the app settings. The section includes three options — Match System, Always Light, and Always Dark — that let you automatically match the app theme with the iOS system theme, keep light mode on by default, or select the new dark mode as the default option. Although this setting isn’t live on the Android version of the app, XDA Recognized Developer Quinny899 reports that it’s possible to enable the in-development dark theme using the Preferences Manager app.

Here’s how you can enable the in-development dark theme in Snapchat for Android:

Download the Preferences Manager app from the Play Store. Select Snapchat on the app’s home page and open the APP_START_EXPERIMENT_PREFS.xml file.

In the file, locate the “DARK_MODE” flag, set it to “ENABLED,” and you’re good to go.

As you can see in the attached screenshots, the workaround lets you access the in-development dark mode on Snapchat for Android. Do note that the dark mode is still very much a work in progress, so you may notice some inconsistencies. For instance, several screens have gray text on a black background and a few parts that still haven’t been themed (see screenshots below).

It’s also worth noting that the Preferences Manager app requires root access, so the workaround will only work on rooted devices. If that sounds like too much of a hassle, then we’d recommend steering clear and waiting for Snapchat to officially roll out the new dark mode on Android. Since the feature is already available for several iOS users, it shouldn’t be long before it rolls out on Android as well.