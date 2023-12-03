What we define as "bloatware" is undoubtedly subject to personal preference, but even the best laptops or gaming PCs come with pre-installed apps that you didn't ask for. While OEMs often partner with other brands and companies to bundle such apps on their devices, Microsoft itself is not free from this vice. For instance, there exists a bunch of services and software packages in Windows 11 that can't be uninstalled easily. This includes the usual suspects, like Microsoft Edge and Bing in taskbar search, along with inbox apps such as Windows Backup, Xbox Game Bar, and more.

Fortunately, the scenario is changing, as the company has decided to gradually revert from its original stance. Not only you are now allowed to get rid of a plethora of baked-in apps, but Microsoft has also announced to make some drastic changes to both Windows 10 and 11 in order to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the European Economic Area (EEA). Curiously, the Redmond giant left an interesting loophole in the implementation that allows users from elsewhere to unlock the same privileges without spoofing their location, although the process isn't very straightforward.

The working principle of Microsoft's region-specific servicing policy

As deciphered by Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael), the servicing policy routine resides in a file named SystemSettings.DataModel.dll. It is internally referred to as "integrated services region policy," which is dependent on two feature flags (h/t @thebookisclosed):

43699941: IntegratedServicesPolicyControl

44353396: IntegratedServicesPolicyEnforcement

These changes have already been integrated into Windows 10 with KB5032278 and Windows 11 with KB5032288, but you might not be able to use them even after installing the update due to A/B testing. Nonetheless, one can override the staggered rollout using ViVeTool.

Upon retrieving the target device's geographical location identifier, the OS stores the states of all the regional policies in a simple JSON file called IntegratedServicesRegionPolicySet.json located in the C:\Windows\System32 folder. You can open it with any text editor like Notepad, and go through the description of the features that can be enabled or disabled, their default status, and a list of regions where the feature management will be permitted.

According to Microsoft, Windows will be fully compliant with the Digital Markets Act on March 6, 2024. As such, the aforementioned changes are only visible in the latest Release Preview Channel updates, but you can expect them to pop up soon on the Stable Channel.

Below you can find the current list of togglable features defined under IntegratedServicesRegionPolicySet.json:

Edge is uninstallable

User can disable web search

Narrator scripting extensions are enabled

File Explorer Search is third party extensible

First party File Explorer Search is allowed

Featured apps show in Open With dialog

Third party search providers show in search

Third party search highlight content in search zero input

First party search highlight content in search zero input

Third parties can customize the Taskbar Gleam

First party Taskbar Gleam customization is shown

Search MRU shows third party provider

Edge is required for web search

System components are differentiated from apps

Backup options are restricted

Show files from the MS Office MRU recommendation provider

Third party feed is shown in Widgets

Third party Widgets are shown in Widgets feed

First party Widget feed can be enabled

Use default web protocol for Widget links

Restrict widgets data sharing

Restrict third-party widgets data sharing

UTC events should be tagged restricted

XBox performance fit data sharing

Shared ODD consent

Windows Copilot

Automatic app sign-in

Notifications on the taskbar for Widgets

Show recent web searches in search zero input

Show website items in start recommendations

Widget sign-in is restricted to default account

Widget third-party taskbar badges are enabled

Widgets should be restricted to static recommendations

First-party widgets have optimized frame and taskbar integration read more

How to enable EEA-restricted features of Windows 11 and 10 regardless of the location

Due to the fact that the feature toggle states are stored in a JSON file, anyone can technically edit the contents to force-unlock the desired capabilities. This way, there is no need to fiddle with the cached geographical location identifier. However, the IntegratedServicesRegionPolicySet.json file is protected out of the box, which means you need to take ownership of it before tinkering.

The process described below is not overly complicated, but it does require altering the security settings of a system file. It is recommended to create a backup of the OS instance before making the modifications, in case things go south.

Before attempting, make sure you are on Windows 10 build 19045.3757 or Windows 11 build 22621/31.2787 or higher. Even if you're not enrolled in the Release Preview Channel, you can fetch those builds from the Windows Update server and install on your own.

Download the latest version of ViVeTool from the release section of the project's GitHub repository. Extract the archive to any convenient location on your PC. For example, you can create a ViVeTool folder on your Desktop and place the extracted files there. Press the Windows + X button combo on your keyboard and select Terminal (Admin) to launch an elevated shell window. You can also opt for PowerShell or Command Prompt with elevated privileges. Change the directory to the extracted ViVeTool directory. For example, if you have extracted the ViveTool archive to C:\Users\xxx\Desktop\ViveTool in the previous step, type cd /d C:\Users\xxx\Desktop\ViveTool . Using ViveTool, turn on the following feature IDs: 43699941 and 44353396: vivetool /enable /id:43699941,44353396 You will see Successfully set feature configuration(s) after proper execution. Reboot your PC. Open File Explorer and navigate to C:\Windows\system32. Next, locate the IntegratedServicesRegionPolicySet.json file and make a copy of it (e.g. by pasting it in a different folder) for safekeeping. Right click on the IntegratedServicesRegionPolicySet.json file, and select Properties. Go to the Security tab and click on the Advanced button. Click on the Change option next to the current owner, which should be TrustedInstaller. In the next window, type "Administrators" (without quotes) in the Enter the object name to select box, then click on the Check names button. Save the changes and return all the way to the initial Properties window. Now, click Edit, select Administrators, and place a checkmark next to Full Control under Allow. Click OK to finish. At this point, try to open the IntegratedServicesRegionPolicySet.json file with Notepad (or your preferred text editor). In case you face any permission related issue during saving, run the editor as administrator. Find the setting you want to enable. The option to uninstall Edge is first in the list. Change the value of the defaultState parameter from disabled to enabled. Add your location code to the list of supported regions. You can get the relevant code by navigating to HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Control Panel\International\Geo via Registry Editor and check the Name variable value. Save the changes and restart your computer.

If everything goes right, you may now remove Edge from Settings > Apps like any other app. If necessary, change/repair the Edge installation from the classic Control Panel once to make the changes come into effect. You should be able to apply other EEA-exclusive features as well, even if you live in the United States or another country.

Keep in mind that the change(s) should persist when installing future cumulative updates. The bypass technique will likely work in stable versions too, once the functionality arrives.

Are you planning to remove Microsoft Edge from Windows 11? Let us know in the comments below.