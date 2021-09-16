Energy Ring adds a battery bar to your Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, or Pixel 5a

As manufacturers have tried to push the limits of bezel-less design, we’re now seeing the gradual rise of under-display cameras. Until that becomes mainstream, the hole-punch camera cutout will remain the most popular design choice among smartphone makers. However, the reaction to these display holes has been rather polarizing — some people want to hide it by using creative wallpapers; others want to use it as a way to show off the precision-cut within the display, by using apps like Energy Ring to turn the area around the display hole into a battery indicator. Now, the Energy Ring app has added support for Samsung’s newest foldable device duo, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Additionally, the newly released Google Pixel 5a has also joined the roster of officially supported devices.

XDA Forums: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 ||| Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 ||| Google Pixel 5a

With Energy Ring, you can now add a circle around the front camera lens on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, or the Google Pixel 5a. There are a lot of customization options at your fingertips, such as configuring the width of the pixel area to be used around the camera cutout, switching the direction of depletion between clockwise, anti-clockwise and bi-directional, changing colors on the basis of battery level, and more. The developer, XDA Recognized Developer jagan2, claims that Energy Ring does not eat your phone’s battery unnecessarily and has a negligible load on the CPU.

Using in-app purchases, users can further unlock the ability to add gradients or multi-colored rings around the hole-punch camera. Energy Ring also shows cool animations every time you plug in the device for charging, and you can choose to hide the ring in apps which offer fullscreen content, such as in the case of streaming apps or games.

The developer maintains individual support threads on our device-specific sub-forums where you can contact him directly in case of a bug, or just for requesting additional features. You can find them linked below:

Energy Ring Support Thread: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 ||| Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 ||| Google Pixel 5a

You can download the latest version of the app from Google Play: