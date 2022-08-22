Energy Ring now offers support for the Nothing Phone 1 and OnePlus 10 Pro

Sometimes, a simple battery indicator or percentage just isn’t enough. If you want to add a little flair to your device, Energy Ring by IJP might be just up your alley. Energy Ring by IJP is considered to be the original punch hole battery indicator app for Android devices. The app offers support for many smartphones and has recently added support for Nothing Phone 1 and some other devices over the past month.

While the app was updated a little while back, it is good to highlight the fact that it now offers support for the Nothing Phone 1. Furthermore, the app has also been updated to support the OnePlus 10 Pro, Motorola Edge 20, and Asus ZenFone 8. If unfamiliar with Energy Ring, it adds a subtle ring around the punch hole camera on supported devices. The indicator displays different colors, which are tied to the battery levels of the phone. The app can also be customized in many different ways, like changing the pixel width around the camera cutout, depletion direction, and can also make use of different colors. Energy Ring developer, jagan2, who is also an XDA Recognized Developer, has stated that the app is quite efficient, using very little battery and CPU when active.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Energy Ring Support Thread: OnePlus 10 Pro ||| Motorola Edge 20 ||| Asus ZenFone 8

As for the Nothing Phone 1, it has continued its journey as a product, being released in new regions. Most recently, the smartphone made its debut in Japan. The handset was made available through many popular electronic retail chains and Amazon Japan. The company also continues to support the phone through numerous updates. The latest update, Nothing OS version 1.1.3, delivers improvements to the camera, bug fixes, performance optimization, and adds the option to use Google’s Adaptive Battery feature.

If you are curious about the Energy Ring app, you can download it directly from the Google Play Store. The app was last updated on July 30 and is now “custom calibrated” for Nothing Phone 1.

Source: Reddit