EnGenius is best known for producing networking infrastructure for homes and businesses and today I'll be looking at the 8-port EnGenius ECS1112FP network switch with Power over Ethernet (PoE). This is a 1U device designed for use mounted to a surface or in a server cabinet and is intended for enthusiasts at home or larger businesses with serious networking infrastructure.

Joining the eight 1Gb RJ45 ports are four 1Gb uplink interfaces with a PoE budget of 130W. Being a managed switch, it's possible to administrate just about everything with the EnGenius cloud platform. This is a selling point of networking equipment from the brand and is excellent for creating and managing network infrastructure with device inventory, networks, clients, and more.

EnGenius ECS1112FP Reliable networking with excellent cloud management 9 / 10 The EnGenius ESC1112FP is an 8-port networking switch with a PoE capacity of 130W and four uplink connections for creating a robust and reliable network. The cloud platform for managing the switch and other aspects of the LAN is among the best in the business. Pros 130W of PoE capacity

Excellent cloud management platform Cons Pricey for an 8-port Gigabit switch $329 at Amazon

Price, specs, and availability

The EnGenius ECS1112FP is available for $329. It's priced as such due to the more advanced features, such as the managed cloud platform and four uplink connections, two of which are small form-factor pluggable (SFP). Although an 8-port switch can be bought for less than $30, I recommend the ECS1112FP if to create a network requiring more advanced infrastructure.

What I like

The EnGenius ECS1112FP looks like any other switch from the brand. It's difficult for manufacturers to make switches look interesting. It's what's contained within the chassis that makes all the difference and the ECS1112FP has some serious firepower. There are eight 1Gb networking connections with full PoE support. The switch can handle a maximum load of 130W, providing ample headroom for connecting powered devices.

Inside the packaging are the switch, server cabinet brackets, felt pads, and an RJ45 to DB9 serial cable. You likely won't find a need for the serial cable, unless you prefer to manage the network through other means than the available web platform. The switch is well-built and has ample connectivity. Out of the 10 available ports, eight of them are 1Gb links with PoE and four more reserved for linking to other networking equipment.

Because each port can be used to power other hardware, EnGenius provided a button to switch the LED indicators between showing network activity or power consumption. It's a nice touch that allows you to quickly glance at the status of not only the connections themselves but also that are drawing power from the available PoE pool.

Being able to view how your network is being used in real time is a nice touch.

The EnGenius cloud platform is amazing. I've used it to run busy household and home office networks within the same property and on the same EnGenius access points and switches. They worked flawlessly and being able to view how your network is being used in real time is a nice touch. The cloud platform can also alert those with permissions about network outages and other notifications. It's not required to use EnGenius Cloud and a local web interface can be loaded from the switch.

What I don't like

I didn't find anything I disliked about the EnGenous ECS1112FP. It's a network switch that does the job admirably and without fault. Eight PoE ports are ideal for powering hardware as well as transferring data. Being able to manage the switch through local and cloud-based means is great for administrators, and the switch runs quietly at lower loads without any power being provided through the available ports.

I didn't find anything I disliked about the EnGenous ECS1112FP.

The only negative I could come up with is the price. It's not terrible for what's on offer but I find many may find paying more than $300 for a network switch a difficult pill to swallow. If you're upgraidng your network with wireless capabilities, remember to factor in the cost of a Wi-Fi router.

Should you buy the EnGenius ECS1112FP?

You should buy the EnGenius ECS1112FP if:

You need a network switch with up to eight ports.

You require PoE for connected devices.

You can make use of the available features.

You shouldn't buy the EnGenius ECS1112FP if:

You don't require advanced features and a cloud management platform.

You don't require PoE.

If you'll make the most of the available features, the EnGenius ECS1112FP is a solid, reliable networking switch to purchase. The eight Gigabit ports with full PoE support allow just about anything to connect to the LAN. With 130W, you could create a fully powered home surveillance system with little effort and easier cable management.

The EnGenius ECS1112FP is a solid, reliable networking switch to purchase.

The EnGenius cloud platform is where this switch separates itself from competitor products. Setting everything up is a breeze, thanks to the easy-to-follow initialization wizard and a user-friendly interface. With everything configured and external access allowed, the cloud platform allows for managing the network from anywhere with an active connection.