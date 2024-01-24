The EnGenius ECW220 is a Wi-Fi 6 access point capable of being powered through power over ethernet (PoE) from a switch or Wi-Fi router. It's a compact version of the more capable ECW230 with a slightly more restricted feature set, but it still manages to support the EnGenius cloud management solution. There's a single 1GB connection for providing a data link and power and a dedicated DC input for a compatible external power supply if PoE is unavailable on the network. A Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output (MU-MIMO) of 2x2:2 allows the access point to effectively manage traffic with multiple devices connected.

Even though the hardware may be a slight downgrade to other (more expensive) EnGenius access points, this AP is still more than powerful enough to handle serious traffic. Whether you're looking to upgrade the home wireless network or provide multiple points for connecting to an office LAN, the EnGenius ECW220 is a cost-effective solution. It's also a good pick for those already relying on the EnGenius cloud ecosystem for managing the network and all connected hardware.

EnGenius ECW220 8 / 10 I rate the EnGenius ECW220 highly thanks to its sleek attractive design, capable internals, cloud-based management, and its ability to be powered by a single PoE connection. Wi-Fi Bands 5.0 GHz, 2.4 GHz Ethernet Ports 1 MU-MIMO 2x2 Mesh Network Compatible Yes Supported standards IEEE 802.11ax Speeds ~1,500 MB/s Chipset/memory Qualcomm Cortex A53s / 512 MB Dimensions 160 x 160 x 33.2 mm Pros Maintains good connections

Excellent signal strength

Compact and sleek design

Impressive cloud ecosystem Cons Not the fastest AP

Expensive $300 at EnGenius

Price and availability

The EnGenius ECW220 is available for $300. It's available through the official EnGenius storefront and participating retailers.

Design and features

Small, compact, and good-looking

Sharing an almost identical design to its other access points, the EnGenius ECW220 is a compact AP measuring 160 x 160 x 33.2 mm and 382g. If you've used an EnGenius access point before the ECW220, you'll feel at home unboxing this unit. Included with the AP are some ceiling and wall base mounting parts and screws, as well as a quick installation guide. EnGenius does not provide an AC power adapter or any LAN cabling. This makes sense even at this price point since a PoE AP such as this is usually an addition to an already established network.

This is one of my favorite designs for APs and routers, creating a gorgeous minimalist design.

The top part of the AP shell is a single block of white plastic with a small, centered EnGenius logo. Toward the front of the device are LED indicators for power and activity for LAN, 2.4 GHz, and 5 GHz. A Kensington lock is present on the rear of the ECW220. The underbelly of the EnGenius access point is metal and provides quick access to the 1GbE connection, AC input, and reset button. This is one of my favorite designs for APs and routers, creating a gorgeous minimalist design for a more subtle deployment throughout the home or office.

Having a metal base not only provides stability for installation on a wall or ceiling, but it's also used by EnGenius as a means to cool down the ECW220. Wi-Fi 6 devices, such as access points, can produce considerable heat, especially during higher traffic levels. This metal base is certainly warm to the touch through even moderate use and is something to bear in mind when considering a location for the AP. Temperatures won't be a worry through general use, however, as I'll touch on in the next section of this review.

The metal base has a third function, a booster for the four installed antenna. Opening up the ECW220 requires the removal of just four screws to reveal the internal PCB and components.

Software and performance

Powerful cloud management platform

To power the EnGenius ECW220, you will need around 13W of PoE capacity available on the connected switch. Inside the EnGenius ECW220 is a quad-core Qualcomm ARM Cortex A53s processor clocked at 1.0GHz. There's 512MB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a Qualcomm Atheros IPQ8072A radio to handle both the 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz frequencies. Being an 802.11ax (AX1775) access point, it's possible to enjoy transfer speeds of up to 574 MB/s at 2.4 GHz and 1,200 MB/s at 5.0 GHz.

EnGenius promotes the support of Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiple Access (OFDMA), MU-MIMO, and BeamForming. The former two technologies allow the ECW220 to better handle simultaneous connections from multiple devices on the same network. BeamForming works by attempting to focus the signal towards the connected device rather than broadcasting everywhere. I tested all these and worked with the ECW220 to create a single point of access for wireless hardware in the home.

The EnGenius web interface and mobile app are excellent for adding inventory to a network and managing everything.

The AP was connected to an EnGenius ECS1008P switch, which in turn was hooked up to a Netgear Nighthawk X10 gaming router. The switch provided all the necessary power for the AP to function without problems. The EnGenius cloud platform was used to create a separate network for testing instead of using it with other APs as a mesh, which the EnGenius ECW220 fully supports. Setting up the AP was a seamless process using EnGenius' cloud platform. The web interface and mobile app are excellent for adding inventory to a network and managing everything.

For speeds, I achieved just shy of 800 MB/s and 450 MB/s for upstream and downstream, respectively. These results were measured within a meter of the access point and using the 5.0GHz radio. Moving to another room (and a distance of around 3 meters) saw a reduction in performance to just 300 MB/s and 260 MB/s. For the 2.4GHz radio, results came in at 170 MB/s and 160 MB/s for within a meter and 160 MB/s and 100 MB/s for the different room tests. These speeds aren't anything to write home about, but they're also not terrible.

I found there to be very little in terms of dropout unless moving outside the rear of the property, but even then, the AP could maintain some degree of connectivity with reduced performance.

Should you buy the EnGenius ECW220?

You should buy the EnGenius ECW220 if:

You need an access point for an existing network.

You want to create a mesh network.

You want powerful cloud management features.

You have a PoE-capable switch.

You shouldn't buy the EnGenius ECW220 if:

You don't have PoE-enabled switches.

You don't care for cloud management features.

You need an affordable AP.

I would recommend the EnGenius ECW220 as an upgrade for the wireless capabilities of a home or office network, especially if many devices need to be online simultaneously. There's more than enough performance under the hood to handle countless connections, and the cloud-backed management system from EnGenius is excellent. It's possible to utilize the backend for free even once the free trial runs out, but there's an optional subscription for more advanced features.

It's worth paying for the advanced features offered through the EnGenius cloud platform to create a smarter network.

So long as you have a network switch or injector with an available PoE port, you'll be good to go. There is a DC input for a third-party power supply, but I'd recommend using PoE for convenience. It's possible to hit speeds of just shy of 1,000 MB/s with a single connection, which is good enough for gaming, streaming, and general usage. The EnGenius ECW220 isn't the most affordable AP offered by the brand, and it will set you back $300, but it's worth paying for the advanced features offered through the EnGenius cloud platform to create a smarter network.