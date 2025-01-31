Remote work has become permanent for many professionals, and it's not going anywhere. However, working remotely comes with many challenges, especially when it comes to productivity. Fortunately, Windows 11 and 10 come with some amazing settings and built-in features that will keep you away from distractions and make you more productive.

If you are a Windows user, here's how you can boost your productivity while working away from the office.

10 Windows Snap Layouts

Effortlessly manage your workspace