Bose makes some of the best American audio equipment you can get on the market, and it’s easy to understand why, as the company has almost 60 years of experience creating powerful speakers, headsets, soundbars, and more. Right now, you can get your hands on a new pair of Bose’s amazing QuietComfort Earbuds II for just $199 thanks to the latest 29 percent discount, which makes these small but mighty wireless earbuds the perfect option for anyone looking to get great audio at a reasonable price.

Amazon’s latest offers will get you a new pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for less than $200, thanks to a very compelling $80 discount. The QuietComfort Earbuds II are the perfect wireless Bluetooth headphones for demanding users who love excellent active noise canceling and top-notch audio quality. They will help you enjoy an immersive experience anywhere you go. They’re also designed to give you maximum comfort and a perfect fit, which is why they come with three pairs of ear tips and three pairs of custom stability bands, so you can switch them around to find the best fit for your ears. They also pack a long-lasting battery and quick-charge technology that will get you up to two hours of listening time after a short 2-minute charge.

You can also make the experience better when using the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II with the Bose Music app, which will easily guide you through the process of setup and will give you access to tons of other goodies. One of the most important features will help you adjust noise cancelation levels, which is perfect if you want to be aware of what happens around you. You also get to edit shortcuts, manage Bluetooth connections, and more.