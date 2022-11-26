Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless The Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless are reasonably-priced earbuds that offer good sound, effective ANC, and up to 24 hours of battery life. $89.95 at Amazon

Truly wireless earbuds have become more affordable than ever, but feature-packed options still cost quite a bit. Most earbuds that pack ANC, support for high-quality codecs, and features like transparency mode run well over $100. If you are mulling over a pair of TWS that offer premium features without burning a hole in your pocket, we have just the deal for you. The Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless are heavily discounted in this last minute Black Friday deal.

The Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless have an MSRP of $179.95, but we have seen them slip under $150. But this limited-time Black Friday offer knocks $90 off their regular price, bringing them to an all-time low price of $89.95. That's half the price of what you would normally have to pay for these quality earbuds.

The Sennheiser CX Plus earbuds are an upgraded version of the CX True Wireless, and they offer several notable improvements. The biggest upgrade is the addition of active noise cancellation. That means these earbuds can block out or reduce the noise of an airplane engine, human chatter, and other distractions, letting you enjoy your music or podcasts without being distracted by the outside world. Sound quality is great for the price, and you also get a transparency mode that works well. The 8 hours of battery life is a tad shorter than their predecessor, but it's still enough to get you through a full day.

With IPX4 sweat protection, the Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless are also suitable for workouts and other intense physical activities. They also boast Qualcomm's aptX codec, so they're good for gaming and video streaming as well.

