Building a new PC is always a joy, no matter what budget you have or what stage of life you're in. Buying every component, grabbing the best deals, installing everything yourself, and finally turning the PC on — the entire journey never disappoints.

However, putting your PC together and feeling a tad let down by how it looks is always a risk. Maybe it doesn't reflect what you had envisioned, or you never started with a clear idea about the aesthetics. If you're about to build a gaming PC, you might want to remember some tips to ensure your build stands out instead of looking like every other PC out there.

6 Commit to a unifying color scheme

White-themed, all-black, or RGB bling

One of the biggest rules of thumb when creating a good-looking build is to pick a theme and stick to it. I know that optimizing for price will not always guarantee that your components adhere to a unifying theme, so you need to be okay with letting a few deals go. Once you have chosen the theme of your new build — all-white, all-black, dual tone, RGB fest, or something completely different — start exploring the components that fit the theme.

Compared to just a few years ago, the amount of choices regarding colors, designs, and form factors of components has grown considerably. It is now much easier to find a white PSU, matte black motherboard, or chrome CPU cooler. As I mentioned before, you might have to invest a few extra bucks per component to grab the right variant, but it'll do wonders for the looks of your build.

Among all components, the motherboard, graphics card, and CPU cooler will occupy the biggest areas of your PC canvas. Aligning these three components to your chosen theme is crucial. Of course, you need to pick the right case too, but it doesn't always have to be of the same color as the major components. Plus, if you would like to mount your graphics card vertically to show it off properly, pick one that truly makes your PC shine.

5 Look beyond the popular cases

The curious case of picking the "best"