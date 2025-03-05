Ente Photos is an excellent open-source photo management tool. With privacy and security being one of the main focuses, it features everything you want from other photo management tools like Google Photos or iCloud, without compromising your data. Available on most devices and platforms, there are loads of reasons why I love Ente Photos, and you’ll love it too.

9 Affordable for all

Free and cheap options

Although most open-source software is entirely free to access, Ente Photos offers a free plan among its affordable paid plans. By charging for plans, Ente Photos doesn’t suffer from the [ugly interfaces found in many open-source tools] and you get a much better product as a result.

The Free plan includes 5GB of photo storage at no cost. With five storage plans for Ente Photos, the prices go up to $20 per month for an annual Pro+ plan offering 2000GB. You can also choose between monthly plans or an annual plan, paid monthly.

8 Subscription sharing

Share the cost and space

Not only are the subscription prices low, but you can also share your subscriptions with family and friends at no extra cost.

The Family Plan is available to paid users. You can add up to five other people to your paid plan, letting them upload and store photos privately and sharing the storage amount at no additional cost.

The storage amount is shared among the plan members, regardless of whether they allow others to view their photos. If the worst happens, other family plan members can also recover your account in your absence.

7 End-to-end encryption

Your data is safe