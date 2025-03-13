One of the Epic Games Store's biggest strengths over Steam is its free games. Epic likes giving out titles for completely free, and we've seen some well-rated titles get the 100% off treatment in the past. If you're after something new but you're not in a spending mood, why not give Mortal Shell a try on the Epic Games Store? It's free until March 20th, so be sure to snap it up if it peaks your interest.

Mortal Shell is free to keep on Epic Games Store, but not for long

Mortal Shell is a soulslike game that has drifted under the radar for quite a while now. It was released back in 2020, which means running it shouldn't be too much of a problem: the recommended system requirements include 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GTX 1070.

The title puts a unique spin on the age-old formula:

Possess Lost Warriors The lost remains of defeated warriors are yours to discover. Awaken these Mortal Shells, occupy their bodies, and master unique combat styles. Iron Sharpens Iron Combat is strategic, deliberate, and unforgiving. Commit your sword only when an opportunity opens. Face Formidable Foes Your path is guarded by adversaries, devoted to inscrutable gods. Behold creatures both pitiable and grotesque and muster your courage and face them down

At the time of writing, Mortal Shell has a score of 4.2/5 on the Epic Games Store, so it's well worth the free price of entry if you're interested. And if you're interested in more difficult battles, check out our top 10 hardest video game bosses that had us breaking TVs.