Epic Games CEO wants to resist monopoly, suggests a single app store for all platforms

The Epic Games versus Apple legal battle has been going on for over a year now. While courts have reached a decision, the waters haven’t calmed just yet. The CEO of Epic Games — Tim Sweeney — has renewed his attack on Apple and Google. This time he’s calling for a universal app store that works across all platforms — mobile, desktop, and consoles — to resist monopolies. He made his statement at the Global Conference for Mobile Application Ecosystem Fairness in Seoul, South Korea.

According to Bloomberg, Sweeney argued that “Apple must be stopped” and that Google is “crazy” regarding how it handled payments. At the conference, Tim stated:

What the world really needs now is a single store that works with all platforms. Right now software ownership is fragmented between the iOS App Store, the Android Google Play marketplace, different stores on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, and then Microsoft Store and the Mac App Store.

He mentioned that Epic Games is already working with developers to allow users to buy a single software license that works across all platforms. The concept of a universal app store that works across all devices would be convenient for users. However, it would be limiting users of all platforms to a single source of software.

Sweeney’s suggestion is quite ironic, considering that one app store for all platforms would end up creating a new monopoly. Would one company control it? Or would it be a collaboration between the most notable companies? Either way, it still would limit all developers and users to a single set of guidelines and options — which they won’t be able to avoid no matter what platform they switch to.

The CEO also criticized Apple for the latest court ruling in South Korea:

Apple locks a billion users into one store and payment processor. Now Apple complies with oppressive foreign laws, which surveil users and deprive them of political rights. But Apple is ignoring laws passed by Korea’s democracy. Apple must be stopped.

The ruling would prohibit Apple from forcing developers to use its payment method exclusively. App developers would have the choice to link to other billing methods that users can choose from. Apple hasn’t made any changes yet, and it has previously stated that it doesn’t need to alter its guidelines to comply with South Korea’s ruling.

What do you think of a universal app store that works across all platforms? Let us know in the comments section below.