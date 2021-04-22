The Epic Games Store now has more than just games

Epic Games launched its game store and launcher in December 2018, as an alternative to the massively popular Steam platform by Valve. The company has continued to improve the Epic Games Store since then (albeit at a slower pace than many would like), and now games aren’t the only software available on the storefront.

Spotify was added to the Epic Games Store back in December, which was a bit of a strange move at the time, but now Epic has launched a dedicated section for applications (via The Verge). There are only six apps listed at the moment: Spotify, the Itch.io launcher (Yo Dawg, I put a game launcher in your game launcher), iHeart Radio, KenShape, Brave Browser, and Krita. KenShape and Krita are the only paid applications so far, at $3.99 and $9.99, respectively.

Similar to games available through the Epic Store, there are no user reviews, so you still have to do some searching to figure out if something is worth downloading. Still, the store’s existing install base could make it a competitor to the Microsoft Store, which Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has criticized for years. Microsoft is rumored to be revamping its app store, with a new design and fewer restrictions on app and game developers.

Epic Games is still engaged in legal fights against Apple and Google over their respective app stores. Fortnite was removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store after it began circumventing the stores’ rules on in-app purchases, which requires that Google/Apple relieves a cut of all revenue. Epic sued Apple and Google in retaliation, while simultaneously starting a marketing campaign against Apple, parodying the company’s famous ‘1984’ advertisement for the original Macintosh.