It goes without saying that Raspberry Pi SBCs have really paved the way for those looking to build a custom computing device that's both versatile and affordable. And over the years, things have only gotten easier as support for such devices has grown.

We've covered some excellent projects over the past year, and there are sure to be many more to come, just like this clever spin on the iPod that's powered by a Raspberry Pi. The ePiPod project was first posted on Hackaday and was then picked up by the folks at Hackster.

A simpler iPod that you can easily build

Now if you're looking at this thing, and want to give it a shot, you're in luck, as Del Hatch, the creator of the project has a detailed walk through of the build, along with all the necessary software that you'll need to make it come alive. When it comes to components, at the heart of this portable music player is a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W that's attached to a custom board which can be purchased though PCBWay.

In addition, the portable music player also makes use of an E-Ink display that adds a nice touch to the overall look of the player and also features a 1,200mAh battery that's good enough to have it go for around five hours on a single charge. When it comes to the audio, there's a 24-bit DAC and a 3.5mm audio jack that can even drive sound to low-impedence headphones.

On the front, there's some navigation buttons that can be used to navigate menus like selecting songs, and can also be used to skip or rewind tracks. For the most part, this isn't going to blow away your smartphone or even an iPod that was last released five years ago. But when it comes to fun projects, this one is going to be a fantastic one to try out.