Of late, the mechanical keyboard market has been flush with excellent premium as well as budget models, so differentiation isn't easy anymore. The Epomaker MS68, however, not only stands out from the crowd but also does it at a fantastic price. This keyboard is all about offering premium build quality and typing experience without asking a bomb for it.

This is the first 65% mechanical keyboard I've ever used, and I'm glad to report that I'm now much more open to this compact layout. The MS68 delivers a highly satisfying "creamy" typing experience, and its solid aluminum chassis is a joy to touch and behold. The customizable LCD is a nifty addition and there's VIA support as well, albeit not without a few faults. However, in terms of features and functionality, the MS68 isn't lacking at all.

About this review: Epomaker sent me the MS68 for the purpose of this review, but had no input in its contents.

A premium experience without premium pricing Epomaker MS68 8.5 / 10 The Epomaker MS68 is a 65% aluminum keyboard with a gasket mount and LCD screen. Thanks to the premium build quality and creamy typing experience, it's hands-down one of the best compact mechanical keyboards you can buy. Plus, the customizable display, VIA support, wireless connectivity, hot-swappable PCB, pre-lubed switches, and multi-OS support make it a well-rounded keyboard. Pros Creamy & extremely satisfying typing

Hefty, premium aluminum construction

Compact and highly customizable

Gasket mount and 5-layer sound-dampening Cons Customizing LCD takes time & needs a cable

VIA might not work for everyone $130 at Amazon

Pricing and availability

The Epomaker MS68 is available on Amazon in four different color options and three switch (all linear) options. Whichever combination you choose, the keyboard will set you back by around $130. There's often a 20% coupon available on the product page that you can use to bring the price further down to just over $100.

Specifications Form factor 65% Switch options Wisteria, Flamingo, Sea Salt (all linear) Colorways Yellow, Black, Green, Blue Backlight Yes, per-key RGB Construction Gasket mount Dampening 5-layer Keycaps Cherry dye-sub PBT Supported operating systems Win, Mac, Linux Hot-swappable Yes Battery capacity 3000mAh Connectivity Wireless (2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0) and Wired Typing angle 6 degrees Software customizability Yes, VIA supported Dimensions 325x111x41mm Weight 1.2kg Number of Keys 66 Num Pad No Polling rate 1000Hz (wired & 2.4GHz) Material Anodized aluminum Features LCD screen Expand

Design and build quality

Understated luxury with a slice of fun

As soon as I took the Epomaker MS68 out of the box, I was pleasantly surprised by its weight. I expected it to be hefty, considering its solid aluminum case, but not this heavy. It quickly took the top spot among the heaviest keyboards I've ever used, and considering it's a compact 65% layout, that says something about its premium construction.

The yellow variant that I reviewed looks more like a solid bar of gold, and... the anodized aluminum always feels cool to the touch.

At first, I definitely missed having some familiar keys on the board, such as the Function keys, End, Page Up, and Page Down. However, after learning the default shortcuts, and thanks to VIA customization (more on that later), I believe I could successfully use this keyboard as a daily-driver. For those wondering about the RGB lighting, it's bright enough and can be customized easily from the keyboard itself.

The yellow variant that I reviewed looks more like a solid bar of gold, and the white-and-brown color scheme of the Cherry profile keycaps, plus the brown accents on the sides and back, perfectly complement it. I was genuinely scared of dropping this keyboard accidentally — even a few inches — lest I dent my desk and, more importantly, the keyboard.

A few things could have been added to the keyboard to make it even better — an adjustable kickstand for changing the typing angle, shine-through keycaps, and an End key.

The prominent screen at the top-right is a 0.85-inch customizable LCD to which you can upload any image or GIF, using Epomaker's "Image Custom Tool", and boy did I go crazy with it (more on that below). The back of the keyboard gives you a USB-C port for the wired connection, a Win-Mac toggle (the middle one), and another toggle for switching between the Bluetooth, wired, and 2.4GHz modes. The toggles aren't labeled, so it might take some time to get used to them.

The underside of the keyboard has four rubber feet and five screws which you can remove using the provided hex key in the box, in case you want to dabble in some keyboard mods. The PCB is hot-swappable, so you can experiment with switches of your own to customize the sound and feel. The box comes with a combo keycap and switch puller, along with three replacement switches. A keyboard cover would have been nice to have, but the MS68 doesn't come with one.

The compact 65% layout with the LCD screen of the MS68 is great for people who already like 65% keyboards and want a cool LCD screen to play with.

A few things could have been added to the keyboard to make it even better — an adjustable kickstand for changing the typing angle, shine-through keycaps, and an End key just above the right arrow key. Aside from that, the MS68 is great for people who already like 65% keyboards and want a cool LCD screen to play with.

The typing experience

The creamiest keyboard I've ever used